Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 17

Did everyone make it out alive?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17, a member of the Task Force was captured by the leader of the cartel.

Bemused Park - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 16

As everyone fretted, Red came up with a plan that should help keep everyone safe.

However, a last-minute switcheroo through everyone for a loop.

How much control did our favorite characters truly have over the situation?

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17 Quotes

I hope you slept well, Kosta. It's going to be a long day.

Red [to Kosta]

Kosta: Raymond? How? The last time I saw you, you said you were going to meet your fate.
Red: You may very well be about to meet yours.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17 Photos

The Outsider - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17
Cartel Target - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17
New Role - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17
Aram Missing - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17
Drawing on Experience - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17
Helping Harold - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17
