Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 17

at .

Did Robin and Darlene find themselves in a pickle?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 17, the pair took a big career risk that threatened their futures.

Cuddle Time - The Conners Season 4 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Dan enlisted the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise said that his generosity with time threatened everyone but her.

What did he do to fix things?

Watch The Conners Season 4 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.





Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Conners Season 4 Episode 17 Quotes

One of the Conners has to succeed eventually. It’s the law of averages, like going to a tropical island and being killed by a falling coconut. There’s no reason that can’t happen to me.

Darlene

Dan: The point is, if you’re too afraid to try, you’ll never know whether you could have gotten the raise or could have gotten the house.
Darlene: Oh, I want that house so bad.
Dan: Take it from an old man. It’s easier to live with failure than regret.

