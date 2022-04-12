Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 14

at .

Who tried to poison the doctors?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 14, someone brought a hallucinogen-laced dish to the hospital's company potluck.

In doing so, several of the staff members fell ill.

Meanwhile, Murphy, Glassman, and Allen were forced to take on all the hospital's cases.

How did they manage to proceed with such a short staff?

Use the video above to watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 14 Quotes

Lea: You have to eat something. It's kind of rude not to.
Shaun: Wouldn't it be ruder to take food and not eat it?

There aren't enough bays in the ER to babysit sick staff and also take care of patients.

Glassman

