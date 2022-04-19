Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Andrews manage to save a child?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15, a kid arrived at the hospital with injuries sustained at a group home.

Meanwhile, Shaun turned to Lea for her expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung had broken.

Elsewhere, a documentarian took a big interest in Shaun, leading to some complicated moments in the workplace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.