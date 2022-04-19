Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 15

at .

Did Andrews manage to save a child?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15, a kid arrived at the hospital with injuries sustained at a group home.

Butting Heads With Glassman - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Shaun turned to Lea for her expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung had broken.

Elsewhere, a documentarian took a big interest in Shaun, leading to some complicated moments in the workplace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15 Quotes

I got into a fight with two kids on the bus. The driver, Ms. Limond, broke it up. She said they used their fists because they were too stupid to use words. From then on, I settled fights with words instead of with my fists. It helped that I had Mrs. Limond in my corner.

Andrews

Patient: I don't want to take my shirt off. Carlton.
Andrews: Ah yes, Cousin Carleton of Fresh Prince fame. I'll take that as a compliment.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15 Photos

Andrews Treats a Foster Kid - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15
Serious Injuries - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15
A Documentarian Notices Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15
Lea Has a Solution - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15
Glassman Advises Morgan - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15
Helping Treat a Foster Kid - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 15
