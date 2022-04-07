Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 12 Episode 10

Did Teresa agree to leave the past in the past?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Episode 10, Teresa prepared to leave the place she called home for decades.

As her girls reacted to all of the changes, she had to come to a decision.

Meanwhile, Margaret threw a Hungarian bash for her mom's birthday.

However, Margaret's feud with Teresa threatened to derail the day.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.