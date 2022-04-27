Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 20

at .

Did Conrad and Cade find the right balance?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 20, the pair worked together to expose the inner workings of the prescription fraud situation.

Goodbyes -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Leela worked herself to the brink of exhaustion to avoid having a conversation with Devon.

What mistake did she make, and who found out about it?

Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 5 Episode 20 Quotes

Kit: I have everything I want. Leave it all to them.
Bell: I don't want to do that.
Kit: OK, let's get married then.
Bell: So this is the way you ask me? No fancy dinner, no ring, just didn't even get down on one knee.
Kit: I love you to the moon and back, but I kneel for no man.

Conrad: Carol meant the world to all of us.
AJ: I know. Thanks for coming.
Devon: You're so lucky to have had such a wonderful mom.
Conrad: Not everyone gets that.
AJ: Yeah, I'm holding onto that.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 20

The Resident Season 5 Episode 20 Photos

Bell's Happiness -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 20
A Big Decision -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 20
Boss Voss -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 20
Words of Reassurance -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 20
Power Couple Goals - The Resident Season 5 Episode 20
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 5
  3. The Resident Season 5 Episode 20
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 20