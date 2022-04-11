Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Did the team manage to find robbers who had no qualms about killing?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18, the robbery of a train filled with valuable auction items turned deadly, leading to a big turn of events.

Lucy's Trauma - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 17

Officer Chen had doubts about being Sergeant Bradford's aid and was upset when he didn't give her the recognition she deserved.

Elsewhere, Officer Harper took matters into her own hands and made a life-changing decision.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18 Quotes

Let's get married so I'm not a baby momma.

Harper

I need you to be a cop. Make us believe.

Silas [to Grey]

Married for Good - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18
Spoiled Kids Steal - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18
Silas the Filmaker - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18
Sergeant Badger - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18
Smiling Lila - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18
Bros & Hubbies -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18
