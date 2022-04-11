Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Did the team manage to find robbers who had no qualms about killing?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 18, the robbery of a train filled with valuable auction items turned deadly, leading to a big turn of events.

Officer Chen had doubts about being Sergeant Bradford's aid and was upset when he didn't give her the recognition she deserved.

Elsewhere, Officer Harper took matters into her own hands and made a life-changing decision.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.