Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 11

How did it all end for Kate and Tobey?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 11 charted the end of their relationship, revealing what dragged them apart.

Meanwhile, Rebecca and Miguel's anniversary dinner did not go to plan after a secret threatened their happiness.

Elsewhere, Madison made a big decision about her future with Kevin.

How did Kevin feel about it?

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.