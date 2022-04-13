Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 12

at .

How did Kate and Toby drift apart?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12 charted several years of pain for one of the strongest couples.

Karoake Night - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12

However, it all came crashing down in the end following a very public development.

As Rebecca tried to help Kate, Toby tried to find a way to bond with his family after so long away.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12 Quotes

Beth: You are a beautiful bride and this is going to be a perfect day.
Kate: No, it isn't. A million things are going to go wrong, but it's okay.
Beth: Kate Pearson. You're the most Zen bride I've ever seen. Have you been hitting the CBD pen I've got in my drawer?

Toby: I know that you're getting married in a few hours. Congratulations. I just wanted to say... Kate, you know what you said to me when you signed our divorce papers?
Kate: I remember.
Toby: I wanted to say, I see it now. I'm sorry that it took me so long. If only I had a crystal ball to see where this was going to end up.
Kate: Yeah. Life would be so much easier if we could live it backwards.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12

