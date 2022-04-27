Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Who did Kevin spend the rest of his life with?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14, Kevin made a fateful decision when a former flame returned to town.

The Wedding Singer - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14

Meanwhile, it's the night before Kate's wedding and she came to an agreement with someone about the future.

Elsewhere, Rebecca prepared to move on with Miguel as a shocking event unfolded.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14 Quotes

I rented this car for Kate and Philip, so it's either this or a golf cart.

Kevin

Randall: We both know you've been staring at that door all night willing Sophie to walk through it.
Kevin: I was not doing any of those things.
Randall: How often have you seen her?
Kevin: Twice. Once at her mother's funeral and once at Kate and Philip's engagement party.
Randall: Kevin. She's a married woman. Don't cause any drama at our sister's wedding.

