Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 14

Who did Kevin spend the rest of his life with?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 14, Kevin made a fateful decision when a former flame returned to town.

Meanwhile, it's the night before Kate's wedding and she came to an agreement with someone about the future.

Elsewhere, Rebecca prepared to move on with Miguel as a shocking event unfolded.

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TYV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.