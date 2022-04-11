Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 6

at .

What did the oil company really want with Hope Valley?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 6, tensions mounted when news of the investment deal went public.

Minnie Chats with Joseph - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 6

Gowen tried to get to the root cause of what happened, while Fiona pondered the deal with investors.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth continued on her very different path, leading to some shocking changes.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 6 Quotes

Nathan: When we got back from Rock Creek, we talked about you and Robert.
Allie: And I was being his friend just like you suggested. But, my inner beauty must have come out because next thing I knew, he was squirting me with seltzer.
Nathan: Your inner beauty.
Allie: Miss Sue and Dr. Carter said that real beauty comes from the inside.
Elizabeth: I agree with that, and although you are never responsible for Robert's or any other boy's behavior. It seems as though you were an active participant. So, is there anything you could have done to help?
Allie: Not thrown that scoop of ice cream? [breaks out in a huge grin] But what a shot! I got him right in the puss! Grandpa taught me that word.

Bill: I wanted to talk about Newton. You had to notice how skittish he behaved around all of those cars.
Nathan: Well, he's coming around.
Bill: I don't want you riding that horse unless I sign off on it.
Nathan: Are you pulling rank?
Bill: If Newton falters in the line of duty, it's dangerous for you and anyone else around you, so yes, pulling rank.

