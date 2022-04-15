Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 18

How did Sheldon manage to cope?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 18, the youngster reacted to the death of his biggest idol.

Meanwhile, Missy wanted to become a babysitter to bring some more money into her pocket.

Elsewhere, Georgie struggled with the weight of his big secret about becoming a father.

Who did he turn to in his hour of need?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.