What to Watch: Star Trek Strange New Worlds, The Wilds, Tehran

Saturday, April 30

8/7c The Walls are Watching (Lifetime)

Things can get terrifying when a person doesn’t know how to let go, and that’s the case for a young couple whose excitement over their new home turns to fear when the original owner’s primary hobby is terrorizing them!

Their honeymoon phase comes to a screeching halt when they must outwit the man who knows every inch of their new house better than they do and won’t rest until they’re out of it or worse.

Sunday, May 1

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Well, great. Wyman Walden is back. We know he’s nothing but trouble.

Walden’s return puts a lot of pressure on Lucas, and Lucas is going to have to come to terms with how trying to take the man down threatened his future.

And would you believe it’s time to say goodbye to someone again? Too my goodbyes!

Gaslit (Starz)

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Will Percival’s plan be stopped? That is the big question heading into the next episode of Riverdale.

Jughead, Archie, Betty, and Tabitha have discovered what evil scheme he has cooking, but the latest Big Bad in town isn’t giving up without a fight. He and Alice are taking advantage of a mysterious looming weather event to fight fire with fire.

Will the group succeed in ousting the town council to stop Percival? Or, will Percival get the last laugh with his master plan?

9/8c Outlander (Starz)

Jamie and Claire have to fight for their lives and their loves again on the Outlander season finale.

Brown wants to drag Claire out of the house to get justice, but we know his motives are all over the map.

When it’s harder finding a judge than they expected, will Claire and Jamie find a way to escape?

10/9c S.W.A.T (CBS)

What happens when 20-Squad has to save one of their own?

When Street is transporting a prisoner, his plane is hijacked and the team has to do everything they can to stop the hijackers and rescue him and the innocent passengers on board.

Meanwhile, Hondo and Nichelle take a big step in their relationship and it could be the beginning of the rest of their lives.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

The two-part special event concludes with this all-new episode!

Simone is a hit with fans, and it looks promising for the spinoff.

With a terrorist on the loose with multiple bombs en route, Simone and Nolan team up again to stop a massive attack from happening, and Simone’s Fast & Furious driving and gumption rub off on Nolan, as the FBI and LAPD work together to prevent another tragedy.

Monday, May 2

Signora Volpe (Acorn TV)

To the casual observer, there’s nothing remarkable about Sylvia (Emilia Fox).

An intelligent, confident woman, Sylvia tends to keep quiet about her formidable linguistic abilities, impressive knowledge of weaponry, and skills as a markswoman.

Questions about her professional life are met with bland answers about an unspectacular career in the Civil Service, which is only very slightly true – because until recently, Sylvia was a high-ranking British spy.

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Devil story finally comes to a head! Possessed Allie has Ciara trapped at the Horton cabin after tricking her into thinking Ben is dead, while her very-much-alive husband has escaped the Dimera crypt and is desperately searching for her. When Ciara goes into labor, will the Devil get its hands on her baby after all?

Meanwhile, what will Chanel do when she learns that it was the evil demon and not Johnny and Allie that twice broke her heart? And when Eli finally awakens from his coma, will he remember enough of the truth to stop Paulina from accepting TR’s marriage proposal?

This all promises to be an exciting beginning to May sweeps for the long-running soap; don’t miss a day!

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

May Day!

This hour promises to be non-stop, heart-pounding anxiety, as the 118 responds to a call that the dispatch center is on fire.

With May, Eddie, and others inside, it’s going to be quite the emotional whirlwind as the team looks to rescue the victims of this fire alarm blaze.

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Listen here; if they seriously harm a hair on Judson Ryder’s head, we ride at dawn!

Wyatt finally returns just in time for father-son bonding to go horribly wrong when Judd is thrown from his horse and sustains injuries.

Meanwhile, Chad Lowe guest-stars as Owen’s estranged brother when Owen visits his equally estranged father after a therapy breakthrough.

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

After her attempted rape, Thea faces her fears and needs the support of her friends to move on.

Amara learned someone from her past is after her, but Bringston won’t help her.

Simone becomes a volunteer in the mentorship program and runs into Damon for the first time in weeks. How will their friendship change?

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

It’s almost Shaun’s wedding day, but will he make it to the altar in one piece after agreeing to be in a documentary about atypical couples?

The filming seems to be triggering meltdowns and causing trouble, so the chances are only 50/50, We can’t wait to find out how Shaun and Lea navigate this one!

Tuesday, May 3

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

When it hits that the mob knows where she is, Cade up and quits, but she doesn’t make it far before she’s shot in the parking lot, sending the hospital in a tizzy.

The event brings her world-renowned father onto the scene.

Devon juggles his new dynamic with Leela while he and AJ treat a patient whose vaccination status may impact a transplant.

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

It’s the story many This Is Us fans have been waiting for: Miguel and Rebecca’s courtship.

This Is Us being This Is Us, it’s not JUST about that. Instead, we’re going to get to follow Miguel from his childhood to the present day.

The big question many fans are asking is whether Miguel will live long enough to be with Rebecca during her final days. Either way, this story will probably set us up for Rebecca’s death at the end of the series, so get ready to get the tissues out.

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

Worst. Prom. EVER!

It’s prom season in Port Oswego, and Naomi is looking for just one night where she can be a carefree teenager and enjoy some time with her friends. But alas, drama is on the agenda!

What will Naomi do to save her school and classmates from destruction?

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

After a series of events in a dramatic hour that has sparked the most discourse in a while, New Amsterdam isn't letting up yet.

The excitement over Max and Helen's engagement is on the back burner when she must recuperate from a stroke that's left her battling aphasia.

Check out the preview!

Wednesday, May 4

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

You guys, it's the spring finale already! The first half of the season flew by, didn't it?!

Joaquin gets a tip on Jenna's whereabouts and finally lays eyes on his sister for the first time in years, but will she welcome it?! Isabella's estranged parents swoop in with a proposal about the baby that could destroy Gael and others.

Meanwhile, sparks may still fly between Mariana and Evan, and Dennis is, shall we say intrigued, by a side of Davia he's never seen until her Burlesque debut!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Things between Eddie and Anna are getting more concerning by the second! Eddie attempts to help Anna with her alcoholism, but she's resistant and likely doesn't feel she has a problem.

Meanwhile, Katherine faces an uncomfortable development in her relationship when Shanice unexpectedly returns.

Suffice to say it's another dramatic hour, with AMLT's own David Giuntoli directing.

Thursday, May 5

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

The newest member of the Paramount+ Star Trek family premieres with an adventure that follows on Captain Christopher Pike’s adventures with Star Trek: Discovery Season 2.

Years have passed, and Pike has retreated from the world of Starfleet with the knowledge of his future trauma, but the Federation calls him back to action in the wake of a first contact mission gone wrong.

Get ready to meet a whole new – yet familiar – cast of legacy characters and embark on a season of amazing episodic expeditions full of humor, excitement, and awesome Trek-ness! Buckle up, readers, it’s time to “Hit It!”

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Picard’s second season finale is a mystery wrapped in a riddle tied up with a ribbon of potential timey-wimey catastrophe. How will Adam Soong seek to secure his legacy? What has become of Q and Kore and the Borg queen?

Will Picard’s childhood revelations inform their current mission? How will they return to the future? And will that future be the one they’re looking to save? That’s a lot of questions for one finale to answer! Tune in for this epic conclusion to a mind-blowing season!

Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

A shootout in the woods leads to the apprehension of a new suspect. An unexpected witness provides enlightening information about the Laffertys. The Pyre family faces more personal tests.

How do the gospels of the Mormon prophets factor into the violent murders? Who is truly responsible, and who is still in danger? Tension is high on this week’s episode of Under The Banner Of Heaven.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

When a killer claims a medical condition made him do it, Price is skeptical, but he finds himself on the outs with both Maroun and McCoy over his stance! Could this be the first case Price loses on-screen? Or will he win, but at the cost of his relationships with his co-workers? This controversial story is sure to get people talking!

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

A long-awaited SVU/OC crossover begins when Benson takes on a missing child case.

The case brings Rollins face-to-face with a young girl who believes she’s carrying God’s baby, and even more shocking: the group of corrupt cops that Stabler is investigating may be involved.

Will Stabler and Benson’s partnership on this one lead to the beginning of the romance that many fans are hoping for?

9/8c Legacies (CW)

Landon enjoys his long-awaited reunion with Hope in Limbo, where he helps her do some necessary soul-searching.

Ethan continues to struggle for his life, Lizzie coming to aid him.

MG spills a secret; what could it be? Alaric works on a risky plan.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime

Not only are Benson and Stabler working together again, but their units are joining forces altogether, with Benson asking Bell for help dealing with a human trafficking case.

SVU and Organized Crime has done this before -- can they again save a victim from a mob-backed trafficking plot this time?

And with Stabler acknowledging how good it is to work with Benson again, will their friendship finally lead to something more?

10/9c Big Sky

We’ve got relationship issues in Montana.

Somehow Jenny and Travis are still bouncing around one another, and we’ve also got continued drama in the Casey, Lindor, and Jerrie love triangle that just won’t quit.

Plus, Tubb gets shot! It’s going to be a doozy.

Friday, April 29

Tehran (Apple TV+)

The thrilling drama returns for its second season, and Glenn Close is on board!

Tamar’s mission continues with continually growing consequences and threats that inch closer every day.

This season gets the ball rolling fairly quickly, so you won’t want to miss a minute!

The Wilds (Prime Video)

Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what's happening to them is an elaborate social experiment.

Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

Check out the trailer now!

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

It’s the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale! As it has for the past several seasons, this year’s final episode will involve Joe Hill.

This time, Joe teams up with both Jamie and Danny when his search for a trafficked teenager leads to info about a murdered woman in witness protection that Danny and Baez are working.

Plus, Erin’s role at the DA’s office puts her in conflict with both Frank and Eddie after her office reclassifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor.

