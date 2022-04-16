What to Watch: The Flight Attendant, Mayans MC, Heartstopper

It's the calm before the storm!

We've got some new programming this week, including Russian Doll, The Flight Attendant, and Mayans MC, but enjoy the slow period while you can because next week's release is atmospheric!

Check out what we recommend this week.

Saturday, April 16

8/7c Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

Lifetime is back with another seven deadly sins story, and Wrath is the name of the game this time. It promises to be sexy, thrilling, and star-studded too.

Michelle Williams (of Destiny’s Child, thank you very much) stars with Beyonce’s momma, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Anthony Cupo, and Romeo Miller star in this one!

Williams plays Chasity, a lawyer, who falls in love with Lifetime veteran bad boy Cupo’s Xavier.

But love turns dark, and Chastity has to fight for her life.

Sunday, April 17

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

When Mayor Hickam proclaims Hope Valley Days will feature off-schedule celebrations of annual holidays, the town is thrilled.

But it’s not all good times, as Nathan discovers Mei’s secret, and can’t quite wrap his head around it.

But we get better context about that secret, too, making it easier to understand why she kept it.

8/7c Power Book IV: Force (Starz)

It’s season finale time, and Power Force is going out with a bang!

With war on the horizon, Tommy gets his ducks in a row, while the Flynns and Irish prepare to make a move. Elsewhere, things between Diamond and Jenard come to a head.

Watch this hour live, because everyone will be talking about it!

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

Once again, Robyn’s personal life and vigilante one converge when she’s helping two women who are being hunted down by robbers because of what they saw.

When one of the women is a gunshot vic, Robyn must turn to her ex-husband Miles, a doctor, for help.

Naturally, it brings up questions about what she’s been doing and how it affects their daughter.

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Percival Pickens has set his sights on taking over the town of Riverdale. But will our favorite ragtag group of friends find a way to stop him?

Betty, Jughead, and Archie have come up with the latest plan to turn Archie into a local folk hero. A series of impossible feats using his new superpowers might just be the trick to turn everyone to their side. But will Percival be that easy to defeat?

Plus, the new Big Bad is toying with Veronica’s, Toni’s, and Tabitha’s businesses. He’s got a few schemes in the mix that could prove messy and dangerous. Things are bound to get explosive in town.

9/8c Outlander (Starz)

Claire struggles with her demons as a nefarious rumor begins to spread on the Ridge and tensions rise as the residents fear there is a dangerous person in their midst.

Everything from her past will haunt Claire, and her self-doubt is a serious threat.

When the Beardsley brothers come under fire about their whereabouts during Malva’s murder, Lizzie stands beside them.

9/8c FROM (Epix)

Boyd is off on his quest into the woods, and we’re sure plenty of surprises await him.

But while Boyd and Sara venture out deep into the unknown, Donna spirals back in town, and Jim continues to work on his radio tower.

There’s only one more episode left before we (hopefully) get some answers!

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

It’s been a long wait, but Fear the Walking Dead is back.

We get another Alicia-centric hour that delves deep into her machinations as she battles a virus, while trying to come to terms with who she has become.

Will she be able to crack the code about Padre?

10/9c S.W.A.T (CBS)

20-Squad knows no peace.

LA is the target of exploding oil derricks and the team has to track down an activist-turned-terrorist.

Meanwhile, Deacon and Annie continue to pursue the Ortiz case.

Will they be able to free him and prove his innocence?

Monday, April 18

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

A double wedding means double trouble!

Leo and Craig are supposed to share the altar with Gwen and Xander, but will either of these weddings happen?

Look for Sonny and Chad to cause trouble for Leo, while Abigail secretly plots to expose her half-sister for who she is and ruin things for her and Xander.

Meanwhile, now that Eric’s back in town, will Nicole give up the relationship with Rafe she fought so hard for?

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

The 118 prepares for a high-flying rescue, when a woman falls over the side of a penthouse balcony.

Meanwhile, Eddie starts therapy for his trauma, and Maddie worries about Jee-Yun’s health.

We’ve also got Athena investigating a potential stop sign bandit! It’s going to a WILD ride!

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

The Texas wee-woo show won’t let us rest for a moment, since another one of our beloved characters may find themselves on the wrong side of a gun. Will we ever know peace?!

The 126 responds to a series of calls ranging from a road rage incident to a wrestling match on, and it all becomes connected. But while Owen is proud of their response, Marjan finally opts to call him out on his ridiculously frustrating anger management issues!

Also, Tommy’s brother-in-law visits and the tension is high.

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Are Damon and Simone becoming more than friends?

She accompanies him home for support when he confronts his dad about details of his adoption.

Amara has a battle on her hands once that video surfaced of her female journalists' summit, but who will defend her and her job?

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Now that the staff’s recovered from that silly hallucinogenic story, we’re getting back to medicine… sort of.

When a patient’s iron lung fails, Shaun calls Lea in to help with the technological side of things.

Meanwhile, a documentary filmmaker wants to include Shaun and Lea in a project about atypical couples, but is this a good idea?

Tuesday, April 19

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Bring out the tissues, you guys. We’re going to need the whole box!

As the final days of Carol’s life approach, AJ is desperate for more time with her and is willing to risk an experimental procedure to do it. The Raptor is not ready to say goodbye, and neither are we!

Elsewhere, the hospital struggles to keep up with AJ on leave, and Kitbell does their power duo bit and devises a plan to implement on the medical board.

8/7c F.B.I. (CBS)

If you’ve been craving some quality Zibell content, then they have the episode for you!

One of O.A’s worst fears comes true when some terrorists gain access to deadly sarin gas. Oh, but it gets worse, FBI Fanatics!

Maggie gets trapped in a room with the gas, panicked and pleading for help while her partner and bestie desperately try to save her. We are going to be in our FEELINGS about this one! Check out the emotional promo!

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

This Is Us enters the home stretch, hurtling toward the series finale, with Kate’s second wedding five years from now.

Get ready to cry… again.

Kate’s happiness may be marred slightly when a declining Rebecca wonders when Jack will arrive -- the late Jack Pearson, that is. Meanwhile, Rebecca’s health problems seem to be taking a toll on Miguel.

On a lighter note, though, who is Kevin sleeping with now? Could he finally be close to finding the one he’s meant to be with?

9/8c F.B.I.: International (CBS)

A little rebellion, bigotry, and tribalism may lead to a whole lot of problems when the team heads to France to look into a murder.

A series of protestors who aren’t too keen on foreigners, might be behind the death of an American vintner shot and killed on his winery.

And the team must watch their backs the whole time!

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Admit it, you really freaking love Remy Scott, right?!

Dylan McDermott continues to own his new role as Remy, who is so vastly different from Jess it gives you chills, as the team look into the murders of Army veterans who may have gotten killed because of their time in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Hana gets some unexpected news about her birth mother.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

We can admit that we needed that long break from New Amsterdam to gather our bearings, and the show may have benefitted from it too.

Why? Because the all-new New Amsterdam returns on top of its game!

Max is contemplating a big proposal, the “Dam docs head out for a fun night of karaoke and must deal with the consequences at work the next day, and some big decisions happen with Floyd and Lyn and Leyla and Lauren.

10/9c Mayans MC (FX)

After the other Mayans charters come after our favorite characters, it’s do or die time in the two-episode premiere of Mayans M.C. Season 4.

We left many of the characters in perilous situations, and new details about what happened them will come to light.

Check out the teaser below.

Wednesday, April 20

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler’s Emmy-winning sci-fi sensation returns for a trippy, time-warping Season 2.

Four years after their death/rebirth loop finally closed, Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) accidentally stumble upon a way to travel through time.

Inexplicable phenomena challenge them at every turn. Will they be able to change their past and make a better life for themselves?

Tune in to the highly-anticipated, mind-melting second season of Russian Doll.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Scott’s new relationship may prove to be even more dangerous than he thought, as his new girlfriend has ties to the Serbian mob.

No, we’re not getting any crossover appearances from Law & Order: Organized Crime, but there is plenty of action, including somebody catching on fire!

Meanwhile, when Will and Hannah work together to save a surrogate’s baby, will it bring the two ex-partners closer again?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Things catch up to Mariana when she asks the RB girls to Bulk Beauty when it’s evident she’s been working against her new job. And speaking of jobs, Dennis asks Davia to work for him, which may get awkward because Isabella does too!

While Davia reaches out to Luca and asks him to move into the Coterie, Joaquin directs all his attention to asking Dennis about his sister.

And why did Alice leave the tour?! We’ll find out!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Brace yourselves, because the exes are coming out of the woodwork and dragging all the freaking drama with them!

Anna gets another shot at immersing herself in the group when she and Eddie go on a double date with Maggie and Gary, but she bumps into her ex, pedophilic husband Peter in the process. The Peter and Gary showdown will be nuts!

Katherine’s happy bubble will burst when Greta’s ex comes back into the picture, and it upends their world.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

It’s time for an Atwater-centric, and in a refreshing change of pace it’s not a “Black vs. Blue” arc, so there’s another reason to be excited other than the fact that LaRoyce Hawkins always SLAYS his episodes!

Atwater leads the investigation into the murder of a wealthy couple who may have been targeted for their money, but more unfolds.

Thursday, April 21

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The second season kicks off with Cassie in a very different headspace than when we first met her, sending the narrative in a very different direction.

As Cassie tries to prove she’s changed, she is caught up in a shocking new mystery that makes her question everything.

Return to TV Fanatic for interviews with the cast and episodic reviews as the season continues.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

It’s Star Trek meets The X-Files as Picard and Guinan face off with an FBI agent with a fixation on aliens. His E.T. radar is a little off though. Meanwhile, Raffi and Seven have a run-in with Jurati, now being controlled by the Borg queen, and it doesn’t look like our quirky doctor is winning the battle of wills.

The big question is: What have Rios and his guests been up to back on La Sirena? I just don’t trust that Ricardo kid…

9/8c Legacies (CW)

Hope continues to fight for full control of her humanity, Lizzie stepping in to help. Cleo’s vision of her friends in peril worries her. Who will die?

Alaric sends Ethan, MG, and Kaleb on an important mission. Jed has to make a big decision and Landon makes a shocking discovery.

Friday, April 22

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest coming-of-age drama focuses on teenagers Charlie and Nick, who discover their unlikely friendship might be something more.

Having watched all episodes, it is a perfect first season.

All of the characters are great and have a reason for being on the screen, and the storylines have a lot of depth.

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Solomon’s family and Hana deal with the difficulties of her diagnosis and the emotions behind it.

Young Sunja welcomes her new child, Noa, into the world, for better of for worse.

Grandma Sunja deals with the emotions and consequences of revealing her most guarded secret to Hana.

8/7c RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

It’s the grand finale! One of the Top 5 remaining queens will be crowned as America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The queens have slayed the competition, sashayed the runway, and dominated the challenges. This finale will be a tough race to the finish. But who will be the lucky queen crowned at the end?

And what will RuPaul and the judges have in store for the finalists? We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.