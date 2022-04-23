What to Watch: The Offer, Shining Girls, Under the Banner of Heaven

Holy programming overload, Batman!

This week is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to content, not just in number but in quality.

There's too much to discuss up here. Just follow along and plan your week accordingly!

Saturday, April 23

8/7c A Tail of Love (Hallmark)

Brittany Bristow and Chris McNally star in this delightful romance.

Bristow plays a woman who runs a successful dog rescue, and McNally stars as an active duty military man who owns the property on which it sits. You can guess where this is going.

What you can’t imagine is how dirty-handed it gets with one of the most heinous characters ever to appear in a Hallmark original. You have to watch!

8/7c Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

Lifetime returns with another chapter of its seven deadly sins chronicles, and the cast alone is reason to tune into it.

Monique Coleman stars as the ambitious and driven interior designer Zuri, who’s quest for financial gain, following the likes of Eric Benet and Lisaray McCoy’s characters, destroys her life.

With the help of Nathan Witte’s Stephon, Zuri learns that there’s a difference between drive and greed.

Sunday, April 24

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

The annoying Jeffrey hasn’t departed Hope Valley, and he puts a bit of a damper on Hope Valley Days.

His presence does allow for more communication on the subject between Nathan and Mei. Which direction will that wind blow?

And Lee’s bold editorial might finally be getting the better of him. All of this, and more holidays to enjoy. How confusing!

Gaslit (Starz)

A modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.

The story will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn.

Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend.

Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

No one is a fan of juror duty, but every now and then, a person gets invested.

Aunt Vi must perform her civic duty, but things take an interesting turn when she truly believes the defendant is innocent and enlists Robyn’s help in saving a young man from the clutches of a flawed criminal justice system.

But going undercover and racing the clock before the trial concludes will be a challenge.

9/8c Outlander (Starz)

Claire struggles with her demons as a nefarious rumor begins to spread on the Ridge and tensions rise as the residents fear there is a dangerous person in their midst.

Everything from her past will haunt Claire, and her self-doubt is a serious threat.

When the Beardsley brothers come under fire about their whereabouts during Malva’s murder, Lizzie stands beside them.

9/8c FROM (Epix)

Somehow we’re already at the first season finale! And boy is this one a doozy.

As Boyd and Sara continue their journey through the woods, they encounter some speedbumps along the way.

Back in town, it’s all hands on deck, as they look to finish the radio tower. But in a town like this, you should be careful what you wish for.

Where do you think they are? #FROMonEPIX pic.twitter.com/cD9sgbwt4D — FROM on EPIX (@FromOnEPIX) April 22, 2022

10/9c S.W.A.T (CBS)

It’s Hicks and Luca’s time to shine on S.W.A.T.

Hicks witnesses the assassination of his old friend, who also happens to be a prominent judge.

It’s up to 20-Squad to figure out who the shooter is and why the judge was targeted.

Meanwhile, it’s another Sons of Anarchy reunion when Ryan Hurst returns as Luca’s brother, Terry.

When Terry is arrested, Luca struggles with how to help him.

10/9c Barry (HBO)

After a long wait, Barry returns to HBO.

Things were looking pretty dour for Barry at the close of Barry Season 2, so he’s going to have a lot of work to do to get himself on the path to (ahem) righteousness again.

Be sure to tune in, and check out the season trailer now.

10/9c The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) arrives on earth with a mission: to learn to become human and find the one woman (Naomie Harris) who can help save his species.

Together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours.

We’ve seen the first four episodes, and it’s well worth checking out.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

It’s the highly-anticipated backdoor pilot that everyone has been talking about!

We catch our first glimpse of Niecy Nash’s new role as an older FBI trainee, Simone, who joins forces with Nolan and the rest of the LAPD on a major case.

The first in a two-part event has explosions, high-speed chases, and LOTS of action! Grab your popcorn for this one, it’s going to be a ride!

Monday, April 25

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

It’s almost time for Ciara to go into labor and the Devil to try to claim the baby. Could we be near the end of this story?

The Devil’s evil plans include getting Ben out of its way -- could Johnny discover he has a roommate in that horrible room he’s chained up in?

And does the evil demon really think Ciara is going to accept Ben disappearing without a trace just before her baby is born?

Meanwhile, when Paulina puts the brakes on TR’s advances (thank goodness!), will he fight back hard enough to make it clear he hasn’t changed after all?

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

It’s another jam-packed episode of 9-1-1!

While the 118 deals with calls involving a sauna malfunction and an emergency at a wedding, Maddie worries about the time she’s missed in her young daughter’s life.

We’ve also got May confronting her mother about her career choices, and Hen and Karen trying to get that old magic back in their relationship.

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Will Owen finally make a breakthrough? A recurring theme this season has been Owen’s anger issues, and now he’s willingly gone to therapy seeking help with anger management.

We may anticipate an emotional deep dive into the man behind the heroics during those sessions.

Meanwhile, Grace extends, well, grace, to her obnoxious colleague when he returns after a difficult call, but Judd’s offering of help may be a step too far.

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Amara’s past comes back to haunt her, so Simone and her friends strive to stand by her aunt. Coach Marcus must also deal with his past and an old foe at the HBCU baseball game.

Rrelationships are tested when Jordan visits Simone again.

When Thea is in danger, which friends can she truly count on?

Tuesday, April 26

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Things kick up a notch when Conrad and Cade’s next patient may be crucial in the prescription fraud investigation, but will the woman survive long enough to make a difference?

Leela’s avoidance of Devon prompts her to make mistakes on a case, while AJ and Padma hash out the details of their potential new arrangement.

And Kitbell make a decision about their future, and darn it if we’re not hoping for an engagement!

8/7c F.B.I. (CBS)

We’re still reeling from Maggie and those Zibell scenes, but the FBI team stops for no one, so OA is back at it in the field with the other, searching for what may be a serial killer.

Of course, now we must worry about another beloved character in danger when Isabelle pops up on the suspect’s list, and he may be after her.

It sounds like another exciting hour!

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

With only 5 episodes left to go, This Is Us is busy tying up loose ends and preparing us for the heartbreaking series finale.

In this week’s installment, we’re finally going to find out who Kevin ends up with. Will it be lifelong love Sophie, new friend Cassidy, or the wedding singer we all just met last week?

9/8c We Own This City (HBO)

We Own This City is a six-hour, limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force.

It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

The cast includes Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jamie Hector, among many others.

9/8c F.B.I.: International (CBS)

Sometimes cruise ships can be boring, but that won’t be the case here!

The team gets called in when there’s a possible terrorist situation on an American cruise ship, but will they be able to stop it before it’s too late?

Tune in to find out!

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

Naomi is back! And there are only a handful of episodes left this season.

Reeling from the news that her parents have once again been lying to her, Naomi seeks her own answers.

But she quickly finds out that maybe her parents aren’t the only ones keeping things from her.

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Dylan McDermott continues to SLAY his role as new unit leader, Remy, and he puts the Jess comparisons to bed by being his very own character.

It’s blue against blue when the team lands a case where the suspected killer is a dirty, corrupt cop, and they must race agains time and face an entire force to solve their case.

And Remy isn’t showing any mercy!

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

We’re antsy about this one! New Amsterdam left us hanging with a jawdropping cliffhanger and at least five characters gone after mysterious circumstances.

It seems Helen may be the key to figuring out what happened to everyone, as she fights for her life after that night out. The scare prompts Max and Helen to really think about what the future holds for them.

And the same goes for Iggy and Martin when Martin learns Iggy’s secret as well as Floyd and Lyn figuring out what their relationship is now, and much more!

10/9c Mayans MC (FX)

With the Sons of Anarchy in possession of the jacket of one of their fallen comrades, and it being found on Santo Padre territory, well, things are about to get more intense than before.

Marcus is very much at the wheel of the Santo Padre Charter, much to the chagrin of Bishop.

But consistency is key, and this trailer teases a lot more wars for our favorites!

Wednesday, April 27

8/7c The Survivor (HBO)

Award-winning actor Ben Foster stars as Harry Haft in this HBO Original movie directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Levinson.

After being sent to Auschwitz, Harry survives not only the unspeakable horrors of the camp, but the gladiatorial boxing spectacle he is forced to perform with his fellow prisoners for the amusement of his captors.

It’s a heart-wrenching story with an ending worth the wait.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Everyone needs help sometimes.

The hour may center around emotional and mental health as we learn what happened to Alice on that tour, and why she’s been anything but her self.

Mariana also feels the pressure of screwing things up and balancing these two jobs while also growing closer to Joaquin as she helps him search for his sister.

And Gael and Isabella learn some unsettling news!

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

So, did Anna kill Peter?!

It seems the detective is not letting Peter’s “fall” go, but things get messy when he speaks to Eddie and expects confirmation that Anna was with him on the day of Peter’s death even though she wasn’t.

Gary and Maggie don’t hear great news about their latest venture.

And Rome starts his first day at school, but it doesn’t go according to plan.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday, April 28

The Offer (Paramount Plus)

The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather.

The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

It’s one of the best shows you’ll see on TV all year, so do not miss it.

Made for Love (HBO Max)

The only way out is back in.

Hazel returns to The Hub to save her father’s life, she and billionaire husband Byron become ensnared by Gogol’s newest technology.

And we cannot wait.

HALO (Paramount+)

After the attack from the Covenant, Mackee is back on Reach, but will she send a signal to her people?

Meanwhile, John questions everything he thought he knew about Halsey when he learns the truth about his upbringing and how she kidnapped him in his sleep.

Then there’s Kai. Did she survive her predicament?

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

The penultimate episode of the season sees Picard and crew clash with Borg queen/Jurati and Soong’s forces in a fight that 2024 is not ready for.

Meanwhile, there’s still a door in Picard’s subconscious waiting to be opened up. What will it reveal?

What will become of Rios and Ramirez (and Ricardo)? Can the twenty-first century survive the Borg assimilation it was never meant to face?

Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre in this shocking true-crime drama about the brutal murder of a young Mormon woman and her baby.

As Pyre investigates alongside his partner, Detective Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), they unearth secrets about the prominent Lafferty family, getting to the very roots of Mormonism itself. It’s a harrowing look at the darker nature of faith.

Oscar-winner Dustin Lance Black serves as showrunner for this seven-part miniseries, based on the nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer.

The impressive cast also includes Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell, Rory Culkin, Billy Howle, and Chloe Pirrie.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Ooh! Law & Order puts its own spin on recent tragic news with a story about a school shooting. McCoy and Price want to prosecute a parent for murder after they provide their child with the gun used to shoot up a school, but will this novel prosecution cause more harm than good?

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Chief Garland is back! Don’t get too excited; it’s just a guest spot. But this should be a good one!

When the remains are found of a little girl who went missing 20 years ago, Garland joins Benson and Rollins in trying to uncover the truth about who hurt this child and why.

But what we really want to know is what’s so upsetting that Benson says it can never happen again?

9/8c Legacies (CW)

Hope continues to fight for full control of her humanity, Lizzie stepping in to help.

Cleo’s vision of her friends in peril worries her.

Alaric sends Ethan, MG, and Kaleb on an important mission.

Jed has to make a big decision and Landon makes a shocking discovery.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime

When Preston Webb gets robbed, he doesn’t get mad… he gets even like nothing you’ve ever seen before!

And it’s up to deep-undercover Stabler to make things right for Webb, while simultaneously working on getting the goods to put Webb behind bars! How’s Stabler going to pull this one off?

Friday, April 29

Shining Girls (Apple TV+)

The TV bounty continues when Elisabeth Moss stars as a woman named Kirby, still piecing her life together after a brutal attack years earlier

When another murder is committed fits the same MO of her attacker, Kirby sets her sights on putting an end to him and his crimes forever.

A thought-provoking look at trauma and how it rocks your world, Shining Girls uses mind-bending techniques to take you on a very dark ride.

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

For seven years, two unlikely friends made us laugh, made us cry, and made us question what it means to act your age.

Now it’s time to say goodbye.

This one is going to be rough.

Ozark (Netflix)

OK, Netflix. This is just too much!

We’re saying goodbye to another great show, as the Byrdes and all they represent and everyone who was along for the ride discovers their fate.

There’s nothing that can prepare you for what’s to come, so hunker down and set your weekend aside to find out.

Here’s a preview of what’s to come.

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

On the Season Finale of Pachinko, Solomon’s family and Hana deal with the difficulties of her diagnosis and the emotions of having someone so close to the family dying.

Young Sunja welcomes her new child, Noa, into the world, and deals with her husband’s everchanging (and semi-dangerous) political views.

Grandma Sunja deals with the emotions and consequences of revealing her most guarded secret to Hana.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods is getting set to end Season 12 on a strong note! The penultimate episode revolves around a prisoner stalking Erin, Jamie’s job in jeopardy after he accidentally ingests drugs before driving, and Frank dealing with Henry’s latest health news.

Earlier in the season, Jamie was worried about Henry’s memory, so let’s hope this has nothing to do with that!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.