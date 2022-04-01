Will Smith Resigns From Academy Following Chris Rock Oscars Slap Backlash

Will Smith is saying goodbye to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star is resigning from the membership of the Academy less than a week after he courted controversy by slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith said in a statement.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," it continues.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith added in the statement.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work."

"I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film," the star, who won the best actor trophy 40 minutes after the incident.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

News of Smith's exit came as he faced expulsion or suspension because an investigation was underway into his conduct.

Rock was presenting an award Sunday when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in G.I. Jane 2.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and was clearly unimpressed by the joke. Will initially laughed, but after seeing his wife's reaction, made his way onto the stage and struck Rock.

Smith apologized on Monday to Rock.

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," the King Richard star shared in a statement.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," continued Smith.

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be." "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

There have been conflicting reports this week about whether the Academy asked Smith to leave the event.

