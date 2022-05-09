9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: The 118 Races To The Scene of A Car Crash

There will be a serious car accident on the 9-1-1 finale, and the 118 will be right on top of things!

Said car accident traps a pregnant woman and her partner inside the vehicle, and the 118 realizes pretty quickly that time is of the essence if they want to avoid tragedy.

In this exclusive clip ahead of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18, the 118 races to the scene of the accident and works to free the tapped individuals as quickly as possible.

Heading into this finale, everyone is still reeling from the entire situation with Jonah.

But no matter what else goes on around them, their duty as first responders will always comes first. And the 118 is nothing if not a well-oiled machine, ready to jump into action when their number is up.

With a pregnant woman and a man in bad shape trapped, the team must work quickly to get the twosome freed by any means necessary.

With the team in a state of flux all season, it's nice to see that they haven't lost their touch, always working in tandem to help those in trouble. Hen and Chimney work together, while Bobby leads the charge to get things under control.

This scene is also notable for seeing Maddie back at the dispatch center.

After a 9-1-1 Season 5 that saw Maddie far from home sorting through her emotions and getting well, it's lovely to see her back at a place that always meant so much to her.

Maddie has always been a terrific first responder with extensive knowledge and a calming nature. And we can see in this clip that she seamlessly transitions right back into that role.

Throughout the rest of the finale, we'll see both May and Eddie make some decisions about their future, with May still undecided about venturing off to college and Eddie seemingly still grappling with his life away from the firehouse.

Since the events of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 16, we haven't heard Eddie talk much about his job, but perhaps we're in for some discussions as he figures out what's next for me.

We'll also see what's next for Buck and Taylor and where things stand after she ran the story on Jonah.

The Buck and Taylor relationship has had many ups and downs, and while they managed to work through many of their issues, could this be the one thing they're unable to fix?

We'll have to wait and see what the finale brings us for many of these characters, as there are many decisions to be made!

It's been a wild ride, and with only one hour to go, we can not wait to see where things end up.

Check out the exclusive clip above and hit us in the comments with all your thoughts.

You can watch 9-1-1 Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.