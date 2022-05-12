A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19 Review: Out of Hiding

They dropped a couple of bombs on us during this penultimate episode.

By the end of A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19, Maggie and Gary only had a single shot of having a baby with one viable embryo. Rome's tenure as a teacher may have ended thanks to his high school bully, and Katherine and Greta possibly went up in flames.

But more importantly, Anna may have really killed Peter, or maybe Kai did; what is the truth?

As far as storylines go, the most mediocre of the bunch was the situation with Tyrell, Vali, and Gina.

The Howards are adorable, aren't they? One of the funniest moments was when the two commiserated over their mutual distaste for Tyrell's relationship with Vali.

Maybe we both just need some space to figure out what's best for us. Greta

If you've ever watched a loved one become a totally different person while with someone, or you aren't the biggest fan of the person they are with, the Howards couldn't have been more relatable.

Tyrell and Vali have only been dating for five minutes, and this relationship has already disrupted things and caused drama. It was bad enough when they had sex in the house when they thought Gina wasn't home.

But now Tyrell, the same teen who was just stressing out about not getting into his top pick for college, blew off his orientation at Yale. YALE!

And we can only surmise that it's because Vali tickled his happy stick, and now he's hopelessly, recklessly, and stupidly in love. Why are teenagers like this?

He worked so hard to achieve this, and now he's throwing it away because he's probably too afraid to leave Vali behind.

And it's already troubling that Vali has such a hold on him. Tyrell bolted the second Gina wanted to talk about him blowing off Yale. But Vali had the audacity to give her input and tell Gina about herself as if anyone asked for her freaking opinion.

We don't talk to Regina Howard that way; we just don't!

Vali is driving a wedge between Tyrell and the Howards, and it's not pretty. For the most part, they didn't have any issues with Tyrell, but they're about to get a taste of what it's like when you're raising a teenager, and they go against your wishes.

And it'll get even messier when Val is factored into all of this.

Katherine's relationships were no less complicated, and it's as if neither she nor Eddie can ever be happy for too long. There are about half a dozen others, if that isn't an argument for why they should reunite.

Shanice entering the picture only made some things they hadn't addressed come to the surface. Perhaps, it was only a matter of time before the blissful teen romance phase of Katherine and Greta's relationship dissipated and things got real.

Some parts of the situation were complex because it wasn't Katherine's place to out Shanice to Greta for the sake of their relationship. But Katherine should've been upfront with Shanice about having a girlfriend.

Greta seemed conflicted by some of what happened, and Katherine was probably a bit too honest about the whole ordeal, making it worse.

Sadly, there's some merit to what Greta was saying, though. It probably was too much for her to start dating someone when she's in the middle of a divorce. And it's apparent that there's still something there between her and her wife.

And Katherine probably should have dated more and explored herself and her options further rather than jumping into another full-fledged relationship after her divorce.

Ironically, when Shanice left the first time, she advised Katherine to do the same thing Greta suggested, explore her sexuality and date more.

Carter offered up the same and drove Katherine back to Shanice, but she's in love with Greta, and that's who she wants.

It seemed like she was imposing on a special bond and moment when she showed up, and Greta was with her ex after their cat died. It wouldn't be that surprising if Greta rekindled things with the woman.

And now it's awkward because Theo is wondering where Greta is, and it serves as a reminder of how fast they went with their relationship. It was too soon for Greta to move in, even temporarily.

But is it wrong if I'm still holding out that Katherine and Eddie will just find their way back to one another?

Look, I know I'm not your favorite person, but I love her, and I miss her, and I want to find her so I can tell her that. Katherine

When will we get justice for Maddox or Rome? It better be swift!

Rome was put in a no-win situation when Maddox asked him to speak to his parents. No way on earth was Rome going to go into that meeting and misgender Maddox when he recognizes the young teen for who and what he is.

But it also meant that he risked the ire of Maddox's parents every time he respected Maddox by not using Madison or she/her pronouns.

And by stating that his class was a safe space where Maddox could be Maddox even if he weren't allowed to be at home, he gave the parents the ammunition to remove him from the equation so they could stay in denial and write this off as another "phase."

The real shocker was learning that Maddox's father was also Rome's high school bully, the kid who played a racist prank on him and taunted him.

Ironically, Clark's apology when he sat down with Rome felt genuine, and perhaps it was. However, that moment of contrition over his racism was short-lived, when the power move born out of his transphobia was getting Rome fired or pulling all the funding and donations from the school.

Maggie and Gary's journey toward parenthood hasn't been easy, but they leave us with glimmers of hope despite every bump in the road.

While Gary took a backseat for most of the hour, suffering from a stomach bug, it meant that Maggie and Patricia could bond further, and their scenes were effective.

Maggie put up a front and tried to act as if she wasn't nervous or scared, but all of this was happening quickly, and there were so many unknowns.

It's scary to think about what'll happen if they have kids if they don't, if something will happen to them or their child. The whole process is nerve-wracking.

And Maggie was showing signs of doubt that she'd be a good mom, but Patricia was there to tell her that there was no parent handbook.

Despite their many issues, she loves Maggie and always has, and Maggie turned out okay. Maggie would be a great mom.

I've never not needed you, mom, and I really need you now. I'm not scared. I'm terrified. What if something goes wrong and they can't get any eggs. What if they do? I don't know if I'm going to be a good mom. Maggie

They've been working hard to put the tension and rocky relationship between Maggie and her mother to bed, and Millier and Hardin sell every ounce of that complex bond.

In the end, there was no better person to be there for Maggie at that appointment, including Gary. Sometimes a girl needs her mom.

With only one viable embryo, they have to pour all their hope and optimism into this shot at their happy family. They weren't expecting that, but there's nothing to do but keep the faith.

You can tell they're both worried about what happens if this doesn't pan out, but they're trying to be strong and hopeful for each other. For their sake, let's hope this is it.

And for Eddie's sake, let's hope he breaks up with Anna. Even if she didn't kill Peter, there are too many red flags and complications.

Sadly, he's in it so deep with her that it'll break his heart if things don't work out. Like Katherine, it's become apparent that he probably should've spent more time single and casually dating instead of jumping into a serious relationship where he wants to travel the world with a freshly divorced functioning alcoholic.

The weird thing about their weekend getaway was the implication that they needed time alone when Anna has a house to herself that Eddie regularly stays at.

And they took a detour from their plans to fulfill some dream Eddie had as a teen.

All the cuteness of that excursion evaporated when the ableist front desk clerk at the hotel lied about being overbooked because he assumed Eddie needed the disable friendly accommodations that were under repair.

If he had been upfront with Eddie and learned that Eddie could make other rooms work, he could've avoided the shame he likely experienced when Anna duped him into booking their room with a British accent.

Eddie and Anna were better sports about the blatant, flagrant violations of the ADA. It's likely the sole accessible room was out of order for some time. The place deserved to be ripped apart and doxxed to hell.

Shockingly, Kai didn't continue stalking them during that ordeal. Instead, Sophie was stalking her a bit after her sympathy and concern for Kai turned to anger when she saw the horrible things Kai said about not believing Sophie at first.

I wish there were a way to dig Peter up, revive him, and beat his ass again.

He took his grooming to a whole new level with Kai, and this girl truly believed that he was in love with her, and they had a full-blown relationship.

She didn't feel like a victim, even though she was.

The pieces started to come together when Sophie realized that she was the student Peter came to see. But it makes you wonder why Peter brought a date then. Was he trying to discourage Kai or make her jealous?

It wasn't the same for me and Peter. We were in love. Kai

He succeeded in making her jealous, and she drove to his house the night of his death. And as a result, she claims she saw Anna there.

Kai could be lying, but why would she come after Anna and not the woman Peter was with that night? And it's not like Anna hasn't been shady. Also, it would explain why Kai was following Anna.

It would be a catch-22 here because if Anna killed Peter, then it's a bit predictable, even if they gave us twists and turns until that reveal. However, if Kai harms Peter, it's a troubling depiction of a victim.

Going into the finale, we have a lot to process and discover!

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Who do you think killed Peter? Will Greta and Katherine reunite? Sound off below.

