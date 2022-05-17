ABC Drops Teasers for New Series Alaska, The Rookie: Feds, & Not Dead Yet

ABC announced its plans for the 2022-23 TV season on Tuesday.

Among those plans were new fall dramas Alaska and The Rookie: Feds, as well as midseason entry Not Dead Yet.

Alongside the announcements were teaser trailers for the above series.

Check out the teasers and loglines below.

The Rookie: Feds - Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

From the executive producers of flagship series “The Rookie” comes “The Rookie: Feds” starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers.

Alaska - Thursdays at 9 p.m.

From the mind of Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Alaska stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series. The pilot episode is written and directed by Tom McCarthy.

Not Dead Yet - Midseason

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (This Is Us, The Real O’Neals) and starring Gina Rodriguez, Not Dead Yet follows Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago.

When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries, Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

The series is adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter.

Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell, Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket. Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers.

Also executive producing is Gina Rodriguez and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.