ABC Fall Schedule: Big Sky on the Move, AMLT Banished to Midseason, & More!

ABC is the latest network to firm up its plans for the fall, and there are some huge changes.

Big Sky is on the move again.

The David E. Kelley thriller is leaving its Thursdays at 10 p.m. slot to move to Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

The series has not been performing well out of Grey's Anatomy this season, so it makes sense to use Grey's to power up a freshman entry.

The new Hilary Swank drama series Alaska is getting the 10 p.m. on Thursdays slot.

Station 19 will remain at 8 p.m. in one of the least surprising moves of the season.

A Million Little Things is being held for midseason.

The series has spent much of its run on the bubble, landing a surprise fifth-season renewal last week.

However, it is speculated the renewal is for one last season, and the delay to midseason should give the creatives time to craft a proper finale.

ABC is also scaling back on its comedy offerings, revealing that Tuesday's comedy slate is no more.

Instead, the network will have a two-hour block on Wednesdays, beginning with The Conners at 8 p.m., The Goldbergs at 8:30 p.m., Abbott Elementary at 9 p.m., and Home Economics at 9:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years is being held to midseason, alongside the Gina Rodriguez-fronted comedy Not Dead Yet.

ABC also revealed which show will replace Dancing With the Stars in the fall, and it's -- wait for it -- Bachelor in Paradise.

DWTS is headed to Disney+, so it was inevitable another reality offering would step in.

The Rookie's Feds spinoff has landed the Tuesday at 10 p.m. slot out of another two-hour Bachelor in Paradise offering.

All told, check out the full schedule below.

MONDAY

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10 pm The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10 pm THE ROOKIE: FEDS

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Conners

8:30 pm The Goldbergs

9 pm Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:30 pm Home Economics

10 pm Big Sky

THURSDAY

8 pm Station 19

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10 pm ALASKA

FRIDAY

8 pm Shark Tank

9 pm 20/20

SATURDAY

8 pm College Football

SUNDAY

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 pm CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!

9 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10 pm The Rookie

What are your thoughts on the schedule?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.