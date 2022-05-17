ABC Fall Schedule: Big Sky on the Move, AMLT Banished to Midseason, & More!Paul Dailly at .
ABC is the latest network to firm up its plans for the fall, and there are some huge changes.
Big Sky is on the move again.
The David E. Kelley thriller is leaving its Thursdays at 10 p.m. slot to move to Wednesdays at 10 p.m.
The series has not been performing well out of Grey's Anatomy this season, so it makes sense to use Grey's to power up a freshman entry.
The new Hilary Swank drama series Alaska is getting the 10 p.m. on Thursdays slot.
Station 19 will remain at 8 p.m. in one of the least surprising moves of the season.
A Million Little Things is being held for midseason.
The series has spent much of its run on the bubble, landing a surprise fifth-season renewal last week.
However, it is speculated the renewal is for one last season, and the delay to midseason should give the creatives time to craft a proper finale.
ABC is also scaling back on its comedy offerings, revealing that Tuesday's comedy slate is no more.
Instead, the network will have a two-hour block on Wednesdays, beginning with The Conners at 8 p.m., The Goldbergs at 8:30 p.m., Abbott Elementary at 9 p.m., and Home Economics at 9:30 p.m.
The Wonder Years is being held to midseason, alongside the Gina Rodriguez-fronted comedy Not Dead Yet.
ABC also revealed which show will replace Dancing With the Stars in the fall, and it's -- wait for it -- Bachelor in Paradise.
DWTS is headed to Disney+, so it was inevitable another reality offering would step in.
The Rookie's Feds spinoff has landed the Tuesday at 10 p.m. slot out of another two-hour Bachelor in Paradise offering.
All told, check out the full schedule below.
MONDAY
8 pm Bachelor in Paradise
10 pm The Good Doctor
TUESDAY
8 pm Bachelor in Paradise
10 pm THE ROOKIE: FEDS
WEDNESDAY
8 pm The Conners
8:30 pm The Goldbergs
9 pm Abbott Elementary (new night)
9:30 pm Home Economics
10 pm Big Sky
THURSDAY
8 pm Station 19
9 pm Grey’s Anatomy
10 pm ALASKA
FRIDAY
8 pm Shark Tank
9 pm 20/20
SATURDAY
8 pm College Football
SUNDAY
7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos
8 pm CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!
9 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10 pm The Rookie
What are your thoughts on the schedule?
