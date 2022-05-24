All Rise Season 3 Trailer: Same Drama, New Network

It's been a long wait for All Rise, but the former CBS drama makes its grand return to the air Tuesday, June 7, at 8/7c.

As previously reported, the new season will bow on OWN, just over a year after CBS canceled it.

The freshly released trailer highlights there will be a lot of twists and turns on All Rise Season 3.

“This election exposed your vulnerabilities,” attorney Corrine Cuthbert (guest star Anne Heche) tells Lola.

"This little war of ours is far from over," she declares.

Thankfully, Lola has a great support system in Judge Benner, who tells her to "show them why you won."

The series follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

All Rise Season 3 picks up six months after the events of All Rise Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” according to OWN.

The cast is led by Simone Missick as Lola Carmiachel.

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez,J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer‘Luke Watkins, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky.

Also on the cast is Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

News of the series being saved by OWN was a pleasant surprise.

The series was timely, telling storylines that resonated with viewers.

"All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement when the show secured a pickup.

“A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence."

"We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

Check out the full trailer below.

Remember, you can watch All Rise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.