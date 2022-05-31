America's Got Talent Exclusive Clip: Check Out This Awesome Yo-Yo, Yo!

America's Got Talent is back for a brand new season!

NBC's hit TV competition series returns for its 17th season on May 31st, 2022, and TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip!

We've seen magicians, ventriloquists, and spoken-word poets win previously, but will a Yo-Yo man?

Shu Takada, one of the contestants on the new season, shows off his unique skills: Yo-Yo... dancing (breakdancing)!

He's incredible and a delight to watch. Check out the exclusive clip below!

American's Got Talent has been running for a while now, and Terry Crews has been a wonderful addition as host.

We wonder how long it will last ... probably as long as the show is successful.

The fans love it, and the live audience loves Shu Takada's moves!

What do you think his chances are of winning the whole show?

I guess we'll need to watch to find out!

America's Got Talent continues to entertain audiences across the Country, and Cowell has also spearheaded spinoffs in different countries.

With its continued success and the recent (semi-problematic) America's Got Talent: Extreme, we imagine the series will be around for a while.

The popular talent show offers a grand prize of one million dollars and a headlining show in Vegas!

Do you plan on watching the newest season of America's Got Talent?

Let us know what you think of Takada's skills in the comments below!

America's Got Talent is hosted by Terry Crews, with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel serving as judges.

New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

