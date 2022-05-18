CBS Fall Schedule: NCIS: LA, S.W.A.T., & More on the Move

CBS is switching some things up on its fall schedule, it has been announced.

The Eye network on Wednesday unveiled its schedule, revealing big changes.

S.W.A.T. is headed back to Fridays at 8 p.m., where it spent half of last season before moving to Sundays.

The series was a hit on Fridays, so the move makes sense.

Fire Country, starring SEAL Team's Max Thieriot, will launch Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Veteran drama Blue Bloods will remain in the 10 p.m. slot on Fridays.

NCIS: LA is also on the move, shifting an hour later to make way for new cop drama East New York.

The Equalizer will remain in the 8 p.m. slot on Sundays.

Wednesdays is an all-reality event, with The Real Love Boat joining in the fun at 10 p.m. out of The Amazing Race.

Survivor will remain at 8 p.m.

Mondays and Tuesdays remain unchanged.

On Thursdays, Ghosts shifts behind Young Sheldon, leading into freshman offering So Help Me Todd.

CSI: Vegas is going at 10 p.m. on Thursdays.

All told, check out the full schedule below.

MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm NCIS

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8 pm FBI

9 pm FBI: International

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm The Amazing Race

10 pm THE REAL LOVE BOAT

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm Ghosts (new time slot)

9 pm SO HELP ME TODD

10 pm CSI: Vegas (new night)

FRIDAY

8 pm S.W.A.T. (new night)

9 pm FIRE COUNTRY

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama encores

9 pm Drama encores

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm The Equalizer

9 pm EAST NEW YORK

10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (new time slot)

B Positive, Bull, How We Roll, Magnum P.I. and United States of Al were all canceled.

LINGO, Secret Celebrity Renovation, SUPERFAN, Tough as Nails, and TRUE LIES have all been held for midseason.

