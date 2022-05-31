Charlie Heaton Responds to Jonathan's Reduced Stranger Things Season 4 Role

at .

After almost three years off the air, Stranger Things returned to Netflix last week with some of its biggest episodes to date.

Seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were made available on the premiere date, with another two set for July 1st.

One character who has significantly less screen time than before is Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, and fans have been vocal about it on social media.

Charlie Heaton attends as Netflix Hosts "Stranger Things" Los Angeles FYSEE Event

Heaton was asked by British GQ about his reduced role.

“I know why you’re asking that,” he told the outlet, “and I’ve definitely seen some forums like Screen Rant or something — ‘What happened to the character?’"

Charlie Heaton arrives for the screening of the Netflix series "Stranger Things"

"It is an ensemble cast, obviously every season they’ve brought in new characters, wonderful characters, and they’ve taken the story to different places.”

“The Hawkins storyline this year is totally out of Nightmare On Elm Street. It’s really exciting to see the show go in that direction,” says Heaton.

The actor didn't shed light on whether fans should expect more of Jonathan during the final two episodes, or if he will have a bigger role on the fifth -- and final -- season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things does have a huge cast in comparison to some series.

Charlie Heaton attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere

The show stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Also starring is Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," reads the synopsis for the new season.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

Charlie Heaton attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

What are your thoughs on the lack of Jonathan?

Hit the comments below.

Catch all four seasons streaming across the globe on Netflix.

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Stranger Things Quotes

All right. Hold on to your butts, brochachos.

Argyle

Argyle: I know this may be, like, upsetting and shit, but that future prom queen is gonna be fine. It's just, like, rubber wheels.
Jonathan: Plastic.
Argyle: Oh. Not like hard plastic. Just... Just the soft kind.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Photos

Horror for Nancy - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7
One - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7
Not Again - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7
Nancy in Creel House - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7
Hopper in Trouble - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7
Peter in the Lab - Stranger Things

Stranger Things Videos

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
  1. Stranger Things
  2. Charlie Heaton Responds to Jonathan's Reduced Stranger Things Season 4 Role