Charlie Heaton Responds to Jonathan's Reduced Stranger Things Season 4 Role

After almost three years off the air, Stranger Things returned to Netflix last week with some of its biggest episodes to date.

Seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were made available on the premiere date, with another two set for July 1st.

One character who has significantly less screen time than before is Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, and fans have been vocal about it on social media.

Heaton was asked by British GQ about his reduced role.

“I know why you’re asking that,” he told the outlet, “and I’ve definitely seen some forums like Screen Rant or something — ‘What happened to the character?’"

"It is an ensemble cast, obviously every season they’ve brought in new characters, wonderful characters, and they’ve taken the story to different places.”

“The Hawkins storyline this year is totally out of Nightmare On Elm Street. It’s really exciting to see the show go in that direction,” says Heaton.

The actor didn't shed light on whether fans should expect more of Jonathan during the final two episodes, or if he will have a bigger role on the fifth -- and final -- season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things does have a huge cast in comparison to some series.

The show stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Also starring is Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," reads the synopsis for the new season.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Catch all four seasons streaming across the globe on Netflix.

