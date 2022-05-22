Days of Our Lives Round Table: Bo Brady Returns!

Bo Brady's spirit returned to Salem, Tripp's sacrifice defeated the Devil, while Paulina tried to protect her daughter.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by LumiForeverAndAlways and Soaps4Ever from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate Bo's return, the Devil's wrap-up, Xander's lie, and more...

Bo's spirit returned to help Ciara rescue her son and save Tripp? Rate this wrap-up (just the wrap-up, not the entire story arc) of the Devil storyline from 1 (it was horrible) to 10 (I loved it!)

Jack: Bo's spirit returning is a 9. I felt like it was way too short-lived, but it was great to finally see Bo again. The wrap-up as a whole is only about a 7, though.

I don't understand how Tripp sacrificing himself makes the Devil disappear, as opposed to jumping into yet another host, and even though I know it was because Kristian Alfonso wasn't available, I disliked that Hope was not also at Ciara's bedside during this traumatic ordeal.

Also, the exorcism attempt looked silly, so it loses points for that.

LumiForeverAndAlways: The wrap of the storyline would get a 6 from me. Mind you, I loved that Bo came and rescued his daughter and kind of got to meet his grandson, who is named after him.

Soaps4Ever: I would rate it a 9. It was kind of cheesy, but it was a treat to see Bo, and I enjoyed seeing a supernatural aspect of the show that wasn't devil possession.

I loved how Bo's appearance was quiet yet powerful, especially after the agonizing scene where Tripp was pronounced dead, and Ava and Steve were grieving. I was hoping a miracle would save him and Bo resurrecting him with his angelic touch was very moving.

Seeing Bo save Ciara's son was very moving as well.

Christine: I'll give it an 8. Like everyone else, I loved seeing Bo. I only wish we'd gotten to see more of him, especially Bo and Steve, because I've always thought their friendship was special.

I also enjoyed Ciara fighting for her son. And I've always had a soft spot for Tripp, so it was nice to see him front and center in this wrap-up.

And Ava and Steve believing Tripp was dead was heartbreaking. It was a powerful soap moment, but I'm happy Tripp was saved in the end.

Tripp was willing to sacrifice his life to save Allie. Would you like to see Allie and Tripp romantically paired together once again?

Jack: I like Allie and Tripp as a couple but only if Allie makes up her mind! I don't want a replay of Tripp giving Allie his heart only for her to secretly have feelings for Chanel. Tripp deserves someone who loves him fully and is willing to be committed to him.

LumiForeverAndAlways: Tallie - Tripp, and Allie is one ship I will love to see together again. I hated they broke up in the first place.

Soaps4Ever: I am not sure I would like to see Tripp and Allie paired together at this point. Allie needs more time to sort her feelings out and figure out who she wants to be with.

I think she cares for both Tripp and Chanel, but eventually, she will have to make a clear decision about who she wants to be committed to. Allie's future also depends on Chanel's choices.

Christine: I love Allie and Tripp, but only if Allie is all in. Tripp deserves better than to feel like her consolation prize. If she doesn't love him with her whole heart, she should let him go.

Were you surprised that Eli wanted Lani to go ahead with Paulina's coverup?

Jack: I really shouldn't have been. These writers tend to make the characters act however will serve the plot best.

But Eli has always been a stand-up guy who doesn't like to bend or break the rules. It felt out of character for him to tell Lani that Paulina was right to take the fall for her.

LumiForeverAndAlways: Yes, I was. This is not like Eli at all.

Soaps4Ever: I was kind of surprised Eli wanted to go along with the coverup, but I had a feeling he might because of the twins.

That being said, it is going to be hard for this lie to keep on going much longer. I have a feeling Lani will confess soon as she won't be able to hold the truth in and wants to do the right thing.

Christine: I think the possibility of the mother of his twins going to prison is a big motivator for him to continue with the coverup.

But that said, it's a stupid lie. There are way too many holes in Paulina's story. It took Eli and Abe minutes to figure out what really happened.

Lani needs to get ahead of this as soon as possible because the longer she waits, the worst the consequences will be.

Xander refused to tell Sarah that her baby had died. Is that understandable or crazy?

Jack: This plot was incredibly annoying. I'm glad it unraveled quickly. Eric was right; Xander was afraid Sarah would be angry at him.

The stupidest thing, besides the fact that there was no way Xander could make this work, was that Xander didn't even have to tell her about the baby switch. He just had to tell her that Mickey had passed away while she was out of it.

LumiForeverAndAlways: I have mixed feelings about this. I get why he doesn't want to tell her as she has gone through a traumatic event, but again she deserves to know where her baby is.

Soaps4Ever: Xander wanting to keep Sarah from knowing her baby had died was crazy. I can understand about the fallout that would come from her finding out again, but he should have told her right away.

It looks like she probably found out the truth from Eric, which was a relief. As sad as it was, I'm glad she knows now.

Christine: I love him, but Xander isn't always the brightest bulb. His first instinct is to protect Sarah from pain, and sometimes that leads him to stupid decisions, like not just telling her Mickey died.

The part I really can't believe is that Maggie went along with it.

Is there anything Belle can do to stop Jan from ruining her marriage?

Jack: She could start thinking like a lawyer instead of being so over-emotional. She keeps playing right into Jan's hands. Instead, Belle should use her legal prowess to fight back.

Get a restraining order against Jan, then go to the judge and say since Jan can't be anywhere near her, this arrangement won't work.

She also should look into whether she can have Jan's parental rights terminated so that Shawn and Belle have complete custody of the baby, Jan has no way to even be allowed to see it once she's released, and Jan can do nothing about it.

Would it be cruel to take Jan's baby from her permanently? Absolutely, but Jan would have brought it on herself. Belle needs to start fighting fire with fire instead of throwing tantrums.

LumiForeverAndAlways: Maybe she could actually talk to Shawn instead of hanging out with the rapist and person that made it look like her niece was kidnapped. I mean EJ.

Soaps4Ever: I think Belle should move back in, pronto. Jan will only continue to manipulate Shawn, who is letting Jan take advantage of him with her pregnancy. Shawn doesn't need to bring her food and cater to her every whim.

And Belle should be right where Jan is so she can keep an eye on her, as I feel that Jan will gain even more leverage with Belle not living there. With Belle there, Jan has less of a chance of influencing Shawn and may find a way to save her marriage.

Christine: Ugh. Jan is crazy, and she's previously tried to kill Belle. Belle shouldn't live in the same space, and Shawn wants to be near Jan to keep an eye on her and the baby.

It's sad, but even if they take custody away from Jan, she will make their lives a living hell as long as Jan is alive. I don't see how their marriage survives that.

Eric is planning to head back to Africa. Would you prefer he stay in Salem, and if so, why?

Jack: Eric's heart is in Africa, and I don't want a replay of Nicole/Eric. They need to stay done. So I don't mind him going back to Africa again. If he does stay in Salem, it should be as a counselor and priest, not as a romantic interest for Nicole or Sarah.

LumiForeverAndAlways: I would prefer him to stay in Salem. I have missed him so much, and he needs to be there for his family.

Soaps4Ever: I have been liking Eric's return, and I think it's nice to have him back right now. He might have some interesting story potential if he does stay. I could see him being involved again with either Sarah or Nicole, but it's hard to say for sure.

Normally Eric isn't one of my favorites, but he's been wonderful this time around, so I'm rooting for a good storyline for him in Salem.

Christine: If Eric can break up Nicole and Rafe, I'm all for him staying! But if I have to deal with Racole and saintly Eric, then he can head back to Africa any time he wants.

What, if anything, disappointed you this week in Salem?

Jack: I hated the way that Allie seemed to forget Tripp was even in the room when Chanel walked in. I felt terrible for him. He was lying in a hospital bed being totally ignored while Allie and Chanel had eyes only for each other.

LumiForeverAndAlways: I was disappointed that John interrupted Allie and Lucas's time together.

Soaps4Ever: I was deeply disappointed in the continuation of the secret about TR's shooting. I was hoping Eli would want Lani to tell the truth about it.

Christine: I hate that Shawn is so easily manipulated by Jan. He does anything she wants when she wants it, and if anyone should know better, it's Shawn.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from this week's Days of Our Lives?

Jack: Julie kept cracking me up with her comments to Eli and Abe. I also thought Chanel was the MVP this week (except for allowing herself to dominate Allie's attention). Her distress over Paulina's situation was well-done.

LumiForeverAndAlways: This is an easy one. I have watched the scene so many times, and it is when Lucas returns and goes to the apartment, and Allie runs to the door as soon as she hears her Dad's voice. We need more scenes of these two.

Soaps4Ever: My favorite scene was the one where Bo's spirit saved Tripp. It was very uplifting and dramatic and was a happy ending in the battle of good vs. evil.

Christine: Ava believing that Tripp had died was heartbreaking, but it was also one of my favorite scenes of the week. For all of Ava's faults, Tripp is everything to her. It was made all the better knowing she really didn't lose him.

Now it's your turn, TV Fanatics. Hit that big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button down below to tell us what you think about this week's Days of Our Lives. Then check out Jack Ori's Days of Our Lives review here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.