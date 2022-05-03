Dead to Me Creator Liz Feldman Sets Next Show at Netflix

Liz Feldman has lined up her next show at Netflix.

On the anniversary of the series premiere of Dead to Me (May 3, 2019), the streamer ordered a new series from the show’s creator, Liz Feldman, with the greenlight of No Good Deed.

No Good Deed is a half-hour, "a dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems," according to the official description.

"But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare."

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” said Feldman.

“I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

Feldman created the comedy series and will also serve as an executive producer.

Netflix has a multi-year overall deal with Feldman, which was announced when the streaming service ordered a third -- and final -- season of Dead to Me.

The series is set to return in the fall, having wrapped up production in the last few weeks.

No Good Deed executive producers also include Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree.

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” said Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix.

“She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”

Dead to Me is a dark comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret, is produced by CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix.

The second season of Dead to Me premiered on May 8, 2020, to much critical and audience acclaim, received four Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Feldman won the 2020 Writers Guild Award for Episodic Comedy and was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for New Series on behalf of the show.

She was once again nominated for a 2021 Writers Guild Award for Episodic Comedy, the show received three 2021 SAG Nominations.

