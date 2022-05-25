Dynasty: Charisma Carpenter To Drop a Bombshell on the Carringtons

Dynasty will wrap its five-season run on The CW for good later this year.

Before we get to that point, however, we're getting an exciting guest star in the form of Charisma Carpenter.

TV Line reports that the scene-stealer has landed a role on an upcoming episode of the sudsy drama.

Carpenter is set to play Heather, the former babysitter of Fallon who resurfaces in Atlanta.

In true Dynasty fashion, Heather drops a bombshell on the Carringtons.

We have no idea what this "bombshell" is, so we'll just have to tune in when the episode airs Friday, July 8 at 9/8c.

Carpenter was a favorite on the Freeform primetime soap The Lying Game.

That show was canceled in its prime, but it's nice to know the star is returning to the world of soapy dramas.

We're excited to see how Heather fits into Dynasty. Fallon should have some stories to tell about her.

Carpenter is best known for her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, but her TV credits also include Veronica Mars, Sons of Anarchy, Lucifer, Blue Bloods, and Scream Queens.

The CW canceled Dynasty earlier this month.

The series has never been a heavy hitter in the ratings, but it was profitable for Paramount due to licensing deals around the globe before it even aired on The CW.

News of the cancellation took many fans by surprise, but there's a good chance we will be getting some closure.

According to reports, The CW gave producers of its bubble dramas the heads up that they might not survive for another season.

Legacies and Charmed creatives have already revealed their shows will have closure when their series finales air.

Given that Dynasty was still in production at the time of the cancellation, there should be some sort of closure, but it might not land with the thud we've come to expect from the drama.

Catch new episodes on Fridays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.