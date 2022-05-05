Fanatic Feed: First Kill Premiere Date, Minx Renewal, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Netflix has confirmed its original drama series First Kill will receive its premiere on June 10, 2022.

"When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis)."

"But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of FIRST KILL, which is based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, who is also a writer and executive producer for the series.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serve as executive producers through Belletrist Productions. FIRST KILL also stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings, Jr., and Jason R. Moore.

Meanwhile, HBO has ordered a second season of the hit comedy series Minx.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The series stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

“All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal," said EP Ellen Rapoport.

"We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here’s to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses and tasteful nudes in Season 2.”

Also in the world of streaming, Hulu has set a premiere date for onetime ABC comedy Maggie.

The series will drop all episodes on Wednesday, July 6.

"Dating is hard enough - it's even harder when you also happen to be a psychic," reads the logline.

"Maggie's gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street."

"But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated."

"Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming..."

Series regulars include Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott.

Over on Disney+, Percy Jackson has cast two new leads.

The TV series has cast Aryan Simhadri (Disney’s Spin) and Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) as Percy’s (Walker Scobell) friends Grover and Annabeth, respectively.

The TV adaptation "tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the logline.

"Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Over on Lifetime, the cabler has announced The Gabby Petito Story, co-starring and directed by Thora Birch.

The Gabby Petito Story will explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder.

The movie will film in Utah this summer and premiere later this year.

