Fanatic Feed: Maisie Williams Boards Apple Fashion Drama, Descendants Franchise Expands, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

FOX's forthcoming anthology series, Accused, has announced two new additions to its cast.

Abigail Breslin (Scream Queens) and Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) are set to appear in one episode of the series.

The episode follows Esme Brewer (Breslin) a waitress who left home when she was 15 to escape her toxic past.

After a white nationalist plows his car into a peaceful demonstration and gets away, local police are unable to find the driver.

Brewer and her girlfriend Aaliyah Harris, who goes catfishing to find the driver of a car, take justice into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones grad, Maisie Williams, has joined the cast of the Apple drama The New Look, THR reports.

The series is set to shoot in Paris and is inspired by true events.

It is described as an “epic thriller” that “centers on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons: Christian Dior, whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II."

"The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel, Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more."

Over in the wonderful world of Lifetime, Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) and Reshma Shetty (Blind Spot) star in Jolly Good Christmas, a new, original movie premiering this year during Hallmark Channel’s beloved, annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event.

The movie shot entirely on location in London and features iconic landmarks throughout the city.

“We can’t wait to transport our viewers ‘across the pond’ for this special, holiday adventure,” said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We’re thrilled to have been able to feature famous sites and set our story against the unique backdrop of London at Christmastime.”

"David (Kemp) is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm," reads the logline.

"With just three days before Christmas, he has yet to purchase a gift for his girlfriend, who also happens to be the boss’ daughter."

"While out shopping, David crosses paths with Anji (Shetty), a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card."

"When David and Anji end up crossing paths again, he decides to hire her in the hopes of finding just the right gift."

"Thanks to a series of unexpected events, David finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Disney+ has announced plans to expand its Descendants franchise, with a new flick called The Pocketwatch.

According to the official logline, “in order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon — one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby — Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.”

"With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang's directorial vision, we're setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of 'Descendants,' said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+."

