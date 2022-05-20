Fear the Walking Dead Exclusive Sneak Peek: Is the War Over?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 has heavily focused on the war between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Colman Domingo).

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14, Alicia and her people find their way into the tower, and things take a wild turn.

AMC shared an exclusive sneak peek with TV Fanatic and we pick up with Strand and Alicia in an elevator.

Alicia wants Strand to turn off the light, and he opens up about wanting her to spend her remaining time with him in the tower.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Strand's tower has caused a lot of problems as he embarked on a mean streak to restart the world.

The clip shows Alicia saying they can have a ceasefire if Strand turns off the light, something that strikes a chord with her former friend and ally.

As they exit the elevator, Strand says they will turn off the light.

But Wes is not convinced.

Wes worked with Alicia, Morgan, and the others ... until he didn't.

This villainous side of him came out of the left field, and honestly, it looks like he might be in a lot of trouble if he's turning on everyone.

The clip certainly raises some big questions about the war this season has been building up to.

Will it go ahead?

Is it over?

We don't know!

Alas, all we can do is tune into the episode when it plays out on AMC on Sunday, May 22, at 9 p.m.

Watch the full video below.

What are your thoughts on the big scene?

Do you think it signals the end of the war?

Would you prefer a big battle?

