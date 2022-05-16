For All Mankind Blasts Off Into The 1990s in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer

One of the best TV shows you're not watching returns next month.

Apple TV+ on Monday dropped the full-length trailer for For All Mankind Season 3, and it looks very different from what came before.

"The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars," the logline teases.

"The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake."

"Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion," it reads.

The move to the 1990s certainly raises questions about the future of the show.

Will it take another jump into the 2000s, or will there be something else planned?

The good news is that Apple TV+ typically announces the fate of shows well in advance, so we're inclined to believe the series will be back for at least a fourth season.

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

New series regular Edi Gathegi will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert.

Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie.

The ten-episode season premieres Friday, June 10, with one episode.

New episodes will play out weekly.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.