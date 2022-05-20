Grey's Anatomy 400th Episode Trailer: Grey Sloan is in Jeopardy as Fan Favorites Return!

The hospital is in jeopardy on the two-part season finale of Grey's Anatomy, which also doubles as the hit drama's 400th episode.

ABC dropped a trailer for the milestone event, which is set to air on May 26 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 19 focuses on the blood shortage at Grey Sloan.

"Due to a blood shortage, Grey Sloan Memorial is setting up a voluntary donation center," the logline reads.

"Meanwhile, Nick asks Meredith for help with his patient, and Winston is hung up on his relationship with his brother."

As for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 20, the logline reads as follows:

"The blood shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial continues."

"Meanwhile, Meredith makes a risky decision regarding a patient, and Owen’s actions to help his fellow veterans come to light."

The official trailer showcases some big decisions, including Meredith debating whether to leave her life in Seattle to make new memories with Nick in Minnesota.

However, the fate of the hospital is also up in the air when someone shows up to decide whether the training is working out in its favor.

Could you imagine a Grey Sloan in which people are not trained?

It might happen!

The clip also teases the returns of Jesse Williams (as Jackson) and Sarah Drew (as April).

The pair were last seen in 2021 when their characters moved away from Seattle.

It looks like their short-term comebacks will be to help Grey Sloan navigate these uncertain times.

We see Bailey asking April to help out at the hospital.

Could this lead to a more permanent comeback for Sarah Drew?

We hope so.

Either way, a lot is up in the air for all characters as we head into this two-hour finale.

One thing we know about Grey's Anatomy is that it loves to switch things up, so we should prepare for many surprises.

