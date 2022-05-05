Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 16 Review: Should I Stay or Should I Go

Grey's Anatomy is back, and the burnout is real.

Thematically, the burnout arc this season has been one of the strongest, and we saw it come to a head in some ways during Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 16.

Everyone has to learn how to pick up the pieces, figure out a better way of doing things, and remember to put themselves and their best interest first. Of course, sometimes that's not so cut and dry, and the hour prodded at that a bit.

The hour also saw the return of Addison, and she's always great for a witty oneliner or two. Amelia is right about her always knowing how to make an entrance.

And the topic of conversation at the forefront of so much that's happening at Grey Sloan is the temporary shutdown of the residency program.

Are we here to point fingers, or are we here to solve problems?! Catherine Permalink: Are we here to point fingers, or are we here to solve problems?!

Permalink: Are we here to point fingers, or are we here to solve problems?!

It's unprecedented for a world-renowned hospital for its residency program and produced many talented surgeons and acclaimed doctors.

The aftermath of this decision is confusing because there is no clear answer as to what they can do to salvage and restructure the program. The threat of this suspension becoming something permanent feels real, and so does the prospect of others jumping ship and pursuing other opportunities.

Catherine was on a tear as she directed all of her ire toward anyone over what was happening. Not only did the accreditation board shut down GSM's program for a bit, but other Fox Foundation hospitals are under scrutiny because of GSM.

She wanted all the solutions for getting over this hump, but she hasn't been around enough or recently to see that everyone at GSM is simply tired. They're exhausted in the Post-COVID hump that's wiped out so many colleagues.

The remaining doctors and medical staff have to work double and triple duty to accommodate the massive shortages in GSM and the entire healthcare system.

Folks are dropping left and right, and that's very real.

Hell, she was playing shouting games with Bailey and seemed none the wiser that the woman had a freaking heart attack not that long ago and didn't even take a day off because there were too many fires to put out.

To Catherine, the hospital was falling apart, but sometimes things have to come undone so that you can restore them, bigger, better, and stronger.

Addison: Well, well, how far the mighty have fallen. What the hell did y'all do to this place? Probation? Really?

Amelia: You always know how to make an entrance. Permalink: Well, well, how far the mighty have fallen. What the hell did y'all do to this place?

Permalink: Well, well, how far the mighty have fallen. What the hell did y'all do to this place?

By the end of the hour, Bailey recognized this. Her fondness for Wright hadn't gone away despite their awkward mishap, and she knows that he's a bright student with a promising career ahead of him.

It was purely a place of concern and some selflessness that she provided him a referral to return to Minnesota to a great program that could nurture him.

Because Bailey was right in saying that if they managed to lose the program for good, it would be a shame if he didn't land on his feet when his former residency program was open and willing to retake him.

It makes you think about the other residents, too, like Helm, who has been no stranger to burnout for at least two seasons now, and Levi, who's finding his footing again.

But Bailey was coming to grips with how there are things that will simply be out of her control, and she's no good to anyone if she's not in the proper emotional and mental space to bring her A-game to solve these problems.

She has a baby girl at home that she has custody of now and two teenage sons. She and Ben barely see one another, like two ships in the night, because of their jobs. She has a mental illness and heart issues.

Bailey's body is telling her that she needs to take a moment, and it was a moment of growth for her, that she saw it for what it was and chose to take a few days off. The hospital will still be burning in her absence.

As upset as she is with Meredith, she could see the merit in some of that.

Although, it was frustrating when she asked Jo to forgo her OBGYN residency, for now, to serve as a general attending. Jo has found such joy in fulfillment in what she's doing now. It doesn't seem fair that she should have to sacrifice that to shoulder the General Surgery field.

Addison: You are trying to save a version of the program that is old, it's broken, alright? You gotta stop with the reminiscing about the past, and look to the future. What's the new way to train surgeons?

Richard: I tried that. I got it shut down.

Addison: Well, try again. Permalink: You are trying to save a version of the program that is old, it's broken, alright?

Permalink: You are trying to save a version of the program that is old, it's broken, alright?

As much as Bailey claimed that Jo could go back to the program when things settled more, there is too much uncertainty. We don't know if that would be the case.

Todd, sweetie that he is, proved himself to be a great shoulder to lean on and good at giving her some advice. Jo staying in the OBGYN program and moonlighting as a GS attending will be much work. And if she's already facing the strain, she'll definitely feel burnt out now that she's burning the wick on both ends.

But Link offered to help her with Luna, something he's done well with anyway, and it's sweet that the men in her life are there to support her.

Link had some jerkwad moments, teasing Jo about Todd and implying she's forcing herself to like Todd because he's a "nice guy." But at least he apologized to her about it later, and it seems as if he recognizes that she genuinely likes Todd.

However, they still seem to be hinting at the notion that Link has developed feelings for Jo, and it also appears that Todd has picked up on that, so there is bound to be some messiness ahead on that front.

But Link's storyline has been frustratingly messy all season. It's doubtful that we'll be free of this random, unfortunate asshole turn that his character has taken, and they can't seem to go an installment without giving him at least one insufferable moment.

The irony is that it makes him more cliche as a character now than ever before, and it's been disappointing. He's still sniping at Amelia too, and it was just so unnecessary this time.

Nico isn't any stranger to embracing his inner dick based on his elevator encounters with Levi. But then, we've long since established that he's such an underdeveloped character that it's hard to keep up with him.

He's still hurt from Levi pushing him away when he was not in the right mindset. And he's guarding his heart and being an ass about it, acknowledging that he's not like Levi; therefore, he doesn't mind bailing when things get hard or whatever he was trying to imply.

But Levi's words about sticking by Nico during his darkest points didn't land well either because we've never seen those periods from Levi, or they're so unmemorable that they slip the mind.

Levi's first day back was tough, feeling stuck in the drama between Mer and Webber and dealing with Tovah's tragedy. Although, his moment of reciting the Mourner's Kaddish with Tovah was a lovely moment.

Addison faced a massive blow when that innovative uterus transplant and miracle baby fell through. Even Mer's save with the veins during surgery didn't lead to the outcome she hoped.

Owen: Hey, look at you, you little cowboy!

Leo: I'm not a cowboy, I'm a girl.

Owen: OK, alright, cowgirl.

Leo: No, I'm just a girl, silly!

Teddy: No, honey, you're a boy. This is just a cowgirl costume. It's pretend, remember? Permalink: No, honey, you're a boy. This is just a cowgirl costume. It's pretend, remember?

Permalink: No, honey, you're a boy. This is just a cowgirl costume. It's pretend, remember?

You felt for Addison when they realized the baby died, and she couldn't even have time to process that sadness and defeat without hearing more bickering.

But even amid her sadness, Addison can put things into perspective. I loved that she didn't let Webber glamorize her residency days, and she corrected him, telling him what it was truly like for her.

It's too easy to assume that things were better in the past because of the time and distance. But Addison was quick to remind Webber that the culture she was taught back then wasn't ideal either, and she had a lot of things she had to learn when she moved on from there.

And Owen and Teddy have some things they have to learn as well.

Owen is right; from the moment they showed Leo wearing dresses and made a whole thing out of it, it was apparent that they would be facing this type of storyline for their child.

Owen was almost surprisingly zen about the whole thing. But then, whether folks want to acknowledge it or not, we've seen some subtle growth from Owen this season, and the undeniable fact is that he loves Teddy and his family with his whole heart, and nothing jeopardizes that.

It feels like after surviving a pandemic and nearly dying in an accident -- the long, hard path toward getting the marriage and family that he desired, Owen is just appreciative of what he has. He takes everything else day by day.

He doesn't know how to handle everything with Leo, but no matter what, he comes back to loving his child unconditionally, and that's a damn good start. It made him the more easygoing and level-headed, laisse-fair parent in the situation, refreshing.

When you consider that Owen used to be a more traditional, conservative sort of character; him taking to things so easily and not caring what anyone else thinks about it is nice.

It was also realistic enough that despite Teddy being a queer woman, she still has these struggles, biases, ignorance, and concern.

Owen let it ride out when Leo professed to be not just a cowgirl but a girl. But Teddy's immediate response was to tell say Leo was a boy and that the costumes and all were just a matter of pretending.

She spent the rest of the day trying to have this conversation about it and brainstorm their next steps, suggesting therapy, and also worrying about what Owen's mother or others would say.

Owen: Teddy, if Leo says, "I'm a girl," I'm going to listen.

Teddy: So that's it? We're just going to tell everyone he's a girl now before he even ties his own shoes?

Owen: Maybe, I don't know.

Teddy: He might change his mind in two months.

Owen: Then we just tell them he's a boy again.

Teddy: Won't that be even more confusing?

Owen: I don't know, Teddy. I don't have all the answers, okay? I just think we have to follow his lead. Permalink: I don't know, Teddy. I don't have all the answers, okay? I just think we have to follow his...

Permalink: I don't know, Teddy. I don't have all the answers, okay? I just think we have to follow his...

We've seen Teddy struggle with this before, so it's not new. But they did a good job of adding some nuance when he talked to Owen later and dug into her feelings.

For Teddy, it's something she wouldn't have as hard a time processing if Leo were older. Because of Leo's age, this kid who "can't even tie shoes" yet, she doesn't know if they should encourage Leo or be more proactive.

Teddy has also expressed maternal concern that someone could harm her child because of how Leo dresses, behaves, and acts, and she always wants to protect Leo from the world and its judgment.

Teddy's place isn't that of malicious ignorance or unacceptance, and thus she and Owen were able to express what it's like for a loving couple of parents who are simply trying to do what's best for their child.

Owen seems to have the right approach for now. He's keener on riding it out and allowing Leo to explore, respecting Leo's words and listening. And I loved how he made a distinction about why they should talk to a therapist about it rather than send Leo to one.

Sending Leo to a therapist sends a message that something is wrong, that Leo is wrong somehow and needs fixing, and that Owen and Teddy want Leo fixed.

But with Owen and Teddy heading to therapy, a shocking suggestion for a man who was so resistant to it for years, it helps them navigate the situation best. And maybe it'll give Teddy some space to actually face some of her own identity issues, particularly regarding her sexuality.

But Owen's actions are concerning when he makes a pattern out of going rogue, potential consequences on him and his family be damned, to save patients.

Owen: Let's just love Leo, Teddy. Let's listen when he tells us who he is.

Teddy: It's more complicated than that.

Owen: Yeah, yeah, it is. And let's get a therapist, but for us, not for Leo. I'm not correcting Leo. I'm not telling Leo that there's something wrong with Leo. Let's not be our kid's first bully.

Permalink: Yeah, yeah, it is. And let's get a therapist, but for us, not for Leo. I'm not correcting...

Permalink: Yeah, yeah, it is. And let's get a therapist, but for us, not for Leo. I'm not correcting...

It was rad when he saved Colin's arm, and they could reattach it, but it's worrisome if the military gets word and they're in Owen's face about it when the veteran-assisted suicide situation is still unresolved.

The Altman-Hunt family drama was compelling, but the Ndugu brother saga is a mess. Maybe Winston is right to be concerned about his brother.

Maggie has been encouraging the two of them to mend their relationship. And Winston has reluctantly gone along with it. But the latest saga with the loan and faulty medical tech is too much.

Wendall comes across as a charlatan, and there's nothing respectable about him guilting his brother into helping him pay off his $10,000 debt or sell products he knows don't work.

Family can have a hold on a person, and that's not always a good thing.

Meredith understood that when she was still facing fallout from her decision to move to Minnesota. Everyone is mad at her about that choice and lamenting the timing too.

The storyline feels very meta for both the character and Ellen Pompeo.

Every time someone suggested there was an obligation or loyalty to GSM, or Mer mused that she's given GSM everything, stayed when everyone else left and pursued other opportunities, it felt like it was about Ellen Pompeo too.

As someone who is constantly annoyed with Meredith and got a good laugh at Addison trying to figure out when Meredith Grey became the glue that held the hospital together, I can understand the frustration of others.

Mer got COVID, spent months in a coma with everyone facing many battles while trying to keep her alive, taking care of her children, and more, then she opted to split her time between GSM and Minnesota while others picked up her slack.

Finding out that she's now moving after all of that just as everything is falling apart does feel like a slap in the face.

However, Meredith is absolutely correct. She's been at GSM her entire career. She's sat through four name changes at the hospital and faced her darkest days there. Ghosts and memories of those she loved and lost haunt her every hallway.

Meredith is more than entitled and sure as hell earned the right to follow her dreams wherever they may take her. The constant implications that she's dishonorable or disloyal for wanting to move on is absurd and ridiculous.

Catherine, who happily let her son leave to pursue new opportunities, berating Meredith in a scrub room was rich and insane.

Meredith should be allowed to make that choice without everyone acting as if it's the ultimate betrayal or she's the antichrist for it. When does the obligation to the hospital end?

Nick's suggestion to her was considerate and suitable to the situation -- it also showed that he recognizes how important everyone at GSM is to her and that she'll have a hard time leaving everyone for good whether she admits it or not.

Mer: Nick, what are you doing here?

Nick: Don't come to Minnesota. Look, if you leave right now, your people won't be okay, and you won't be okay. You won't be happy, and you'll always resent me just a little bit. And I know your kids, they're going to have to get used to me being around, but I'm going to get my own place, and we are going to do this thing the normal way, having dinner together and not having to get on a plane just to kiss each other. I have days, I have tons of personal days, and I'm taking a few months and staying here, and I'm going to work at Grey Sloan, and we can be together, here. Permalink: Don't come to Minnesota. Look, if you leave right now, your people won't be okay, and you...

Permalink: Don't come to Minnesota. Look, if you leave right now, your people won't be okay, and you...

But that suggestion was also the ideal one for him to make so Mer could stay in Seattle without it impacting their relationship. We knew at some point Nick would have to immerse himself at GSM.

And they do need actually to date like normal people without all of this long-distance. Her children need to get used to him before making such a drastic move.

Everything Nick said was sensible, but after everyone else had something to say about Mer's plans, it understandably was patronizing.

Nick was trying to make things better, and after clarification, it did help matters, but this is Mer's choice. Everyone should respect that decision even if they don't like it or have their doubts.

I have the right to leave. I've earned the right to leave. Other people from my residency class, they left, and they took other opportunities. I stayed; I worked. I researched. I won awards for that place. I did everything that was expected of me and then some. And now, if I want to leave, it's considered disloyal? It's ridiculous! It's absurd! You know what else it is? It's my decision, and I've made my decisions, so this is all very patronizing. Meredith Permalink: I have the right to leave. I've earned the right to leave. Other people from my residency...

Permalink: I have the right to leave. I've earned the right to leave. Other people from my residency...

But alas, Mer stays at GSM long enough to help save the residency program, and Nick can offer his expertise and fill in during the shortage.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. Is Mer's treatment unfair? How should Teddy and Owen handle Leo? Sound off below.

You can watch Grey's Anatomy online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.