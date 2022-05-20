Heartstopper Renewed for Two Seasons at Netflix

One of the most heartwarming shows in years is coming back for more seasons.

Netflix on Friday announced a renewal for Heartstopper Seasons 2 and 3 in an exciting development.

The streaming service only gives multi-season renewals to its most popular series, so it's nice to know the show has broken through in a big way.

The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman will return as writer and creator for the next two seasons.

See-Saw Films produce the series.

Heartstopper is headlined by Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who have been propelled to stardom for their work on the series.

Both stars had around 100k Instagram followers prior to the debut, but Connor is now at 3.4 million, while Locke clocks in 2.5 million followers.

Heartstopper has also been a hit on social media, with the series topping Twitter charts for TV shows and amassing 4.3 billion views on Tiktok.

The success of the series has also led to an increase in sales of the graphic novels, with sales in the U.S. rising 1700%.

"Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love," reads the logline.

"When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance," it continues.

"Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

The Season 1 cast also included William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, and Sebastian Croft.

Netflix has been known for canceling shows early into their runs, but Heartstopper has been a megahit since its launch in April.

It's unclear when we might get the second season, but hey, it's great to know that two seasons are on the way.

