House of the Dragon Trailer: Dragons Return to HBO in Game of Thrones Spinoff

HBO has dropped our most extensive look at House of the Dragon, the upcoming spinoff of Game of Thrones, and it looks great.

One thing is clear:

Dragons have returned to HBO.

The trailer showcases the conflicts fans will be invested in when the series.

House of the Dragon will arrive Sunday, August 21, and will consist of 10 episodes.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The cast includes Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel.

Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik previously opened up about the series' tone and look.

“I think we were very respectful of what the original show is,” Sapochnik said to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It wasn’t broken, so we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show."

"But first, it’s very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking. We’re standing on the shoulders of that show and we’re only here because of that show," he added.

"So the most important thing for us to do is to respect that show as much as possible and try and complement it rather than reinvent it."

"And I was involved in making the original show, so I feel like that’s been useful. Like, I’m not arriving going, ‘Let’s change everything! Let’s do a different color palette!’ No, I quite like the color palette."

George R.R. Martin also recently opened up about the cuts he'd watched of the new series.

There is a lot riding on the spinoff because of the reaction to the Game of Thrones series finale.

