Jackass Revival Ordered at Paramount+

Jackass is making a comeback to the small screen.

Paramount+ has ordered a new series following the success of the movie Jackass Forever.

“Based off the success of ‘Jackass Forever,’ we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish said Tuesday, according to Variety.

Jackass returned to the big screen earlier this year with Jackass Forever, the fourth movie in the big-screen franchise.

The movie grossed $80 million from a $10 million budget and found itself on Paramount+ shortly after release.

The franchise kicked off on MTV as a TV series, and now, it looks like Paramount+ thinks a new series will be the best foot forward for the franchise.

The flick included classic cast members such as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy.

The original series spawned spinoffs Wildboyz and Viva La Bam.

It was inevitable that a more permanent return for the franchise was in the cards, but it's unclear whether any of the stars of the most recent movie will be a part of the new series.

That movie, however, has a lot of unaired footage, and Netflix will release Jackass 4.5 later this month.

At today's earnings report, it was revealed that Paramount+ and Showtime had topped a combined 62 million subscribers.

The solo tally for Paramount+ has almost reached 40 million.

“The first quarter once again demonstrated the power and potential of Paramount’s unique assets and the company’s continued momentum,” Bakish said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our differentiated playbook — including a broad content lineup, a streaming business model that spans ad-supported and subscription, and a global portfolio that links streaming with theatrical and television — drove strength across our entire ecosystem, including DTC revenue growth of 82% and 6.8 million Paramount+ subscriber additions."

"Our strategy is working and our execution is strong, as we remain focused on delivering a great experience for consumers and a compelling financial model to our shareholders.”

