Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 21 Review: Streets Is Watching

Stabler literally dodged a bullet, but he's not out of danger yet.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 21 was one of the most action-packed episodes yet.

There were chases and fights and more than one gun going off. Let's discuss.

The main action of the hour was, of course, the cops' attempt to catch the person who was hired to kill Stabler before they finished the job.

Jet: I have something you want to hear.

Stabler: What's that?

Jet: Your hit man's no man. He is a she. She's a woman. Permalink: Your hit man's no man. He is a she. She's a woman.

Permalink: Your hit man's no man. He is a she. She's a woman.

Jet's deadpan delivery underscored the irony of everyone thinking that the hitman was male. It's not like Stabler hasn't dealt with violent women before in his quest to rid the world of various mobs.

Anyway, everything seemed to stem from Webb hiring this woman to kill Stabler, and this deadly cat-and-mouse game took up most of the hour.

Stabler should have been paying more attention to his surroundings even while dealing with Bernie's crisis.

He knew there was a hit out on him. Was he surprised someone took a shot while he was walking down a dark street? I certainly wasn't.

Once Stabler identified the hitwoman, I wasn't quite sure what happened. One exciting chase scene ended with her on the roof of a train, holding up two fingers.

What was that? The sign for peace? Telling him she wanted to go for Round 2? What? It didn't make sense to me.

The big fight scene was hard to follow, too. They kept hitting each other repeatedly, and in the end, I thought Stabler killed her until she popped up alive and well in the interrogation room.

Thank goodness he didn't since they needed her information to be able to take down Webb.

Speaking of Webb, does anyone believe taking him down will be as easy as Bell thinks it is?

The guy's covered his tracks pretty well until now, and he's already shown repeatedly that he's willing to fight dirty if need be.

Bell may be in for a rude awakening if she thinks he's going down without a fight.

At least he's finally going down.

Webb is a scarier villain than Wheatley. Wheatley had gotten so much larger-than-life that his schemes were no longer believable, and he and Stabler had gotten locked into a twisted game of one-upmanship.

But Webb is more akin to Albi and the Albanian mobsters than to Wheatley. He's into gratuitous violence, and he doesn't scare easily, if at all.

Webb: Stabler, you are either suicidal, out of your mind, or both.

Stabler: I had a little problem outside my house last night.

Webb: Maybe you need to move to a better neighborhood. Permalink: Maybe you need to move to a better neighborhood.

Permalink: Maybe you need to move to a better neighborhood.

He didn't let Stabler shake him. Not only did he deny any knowledge of the hit, but he did it in this confident, cocky way and didn't let a single word slip out of his mouth that he didn't plan to say.

He also masterfully pitted Nova and Derek against each other. Nova was in a tough spot where the only way out was to shoot Derek.

Thanks to Derek's behavior, Webb was starting to question Nova's loyalty toward him, which was the last thing she needed. Shooting her brother in a non-lethal yet painful manner was the only way she could prove she was on the right side, and even then, I'm not sure Webb completely believed her.

Webb might have had his suspicions all along, and the incident with Derek confirmed them for him.

Meanwhile, what on Earth is Donnelly up to?

He quit the Brotherhood and left it to Stabler, but that can't be his entire plan.

I thought that maybe he was onto Stabler, but the preview for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 21 suggests otherwise.

He's caught up in some serious dirty dealings, so who knows who Donnelly is beholden to?

The more interesting question is what his wife may do.

Bridget didn't seem happy with the mob life. She said she wanted their kid to grow up to have a normal life -- can you blame her?

Supposedly Donnelly wanted that too, but running away with a suitcase full of money hardly constitutes a normal life, and Bridget was all too happy to point that out to him.

She doesn't want her kid growing up around crime and criminals, period. But unless she takes drastic measures, she's not going to have a choice.

Donnelly is as dirty as they come, and he doesn't seem interested in changing that.

If Donnelly didn't know before that Stabler is a snitch, why did he decide to set him up?

This part of the story makes little sense. Donnelly thought at one point that he and Stabler were tight, and Stabler didn't seem to have a clue that things weren't great between them.

Someone paid Donnelly off to frame Stabler, but who and why?

Finally, Bernie continued to be a thorn in Stabler's side.

Moving her into Kathleen's temporarily to keep her safe seemed to accomplish nothing except making her deteriorate further.

She hasn't shown any signs of dementia except the first time she appeared on camera, but now she got Stabler mixed up with wit Joe.

Hopefully, it's all stress-related and will improve now that Stabler's home for a while.

Over to you, Organized Crime fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you thought.

Want to see the episode again first? No problem. Just watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here on TV Fanatic.

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9 PM EST / PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.