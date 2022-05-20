Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22 Review: Friend Or Foe

Wait. Did Nova just admit she killed Webb?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 22 threw a ton of stuff at us to keep us talking until Season 3, but that was one of the biggest twists.

If that's true, what will happen to Nova next season?

Nova's become one of my favorite characters, and I'd hate to lose her.

Turning in her badge and deciding to leave permanently with her brother was awfully convenient. She's looking more and more like the person who killed Preston Webb.

Of course, this could all be set up for another undercover story. If Nova is going deep undercover, she might need the cover story of having quit the police force.

I doubt she'd investigate her own brother, but something feels off about this whole thing. Either Nova killed Webb herself, or she's looking into something she's pretending not to be.

Cassandra ordered a hit on Webb for sure since he was found in the canal where he was supposed to meet her.

She's as intelligent as ruthless, so she probably managed to keep her own hands clean. That would explain why the cops are dropping the murder charge against her.

But who killed Webb? Nova and her brother are still the likeliest suspects.

Will we pick up this thread next season, or will Organized Crime decide that it doesn't matter who killed Webb because taking him out did the world a favor?

Meanwhile, Stabler's arc was also full of twists.

Donnelly's suicide was as shocking for me as it was for Stabler. He and Stabler had this complex relationship where Stabler both loved and hated him, and Donnelly felt so betrayed by Stabler that he took his own life.

This was not how I was expecting this to go down. I thought with the arc ending, there'd be at least one arrest tonight.

Technically, there was; the Brotherhood are all in jail. But their leader is dead, and Stabler did consider him a friend despite everything.

This is going to mess with Stabler's head even more than everything that had come before it. Who will he turn to for support?

Stabler's mother doesn't understand. She says that Donnelly's suicide and Stabler's reaction to it is the price of getting the Combat Cross. I don't understand exactly what she means.

Stabler may have deeply hurt Donnelly, but he got the cross honestly. And he didn't really want it.

He didn't set out to ruin Donnelly; he probably thought he could straighten him out once Donnelly had been arrested.

What Donnelly never realized is that Stabler's feelings were conflicted. Stabler often felt that what he was doing was wrong, and he valued Donnelly's friendship.

He might have been disgusted by what Donnelly was doing, but he was also far more loyal to him than Donnelly gave him credit for.

If only Stabler had been able to talk him down after the big betrayal, Donnelly might have learned the whole truth.

Even in the end, Stabler said that Donnelly was a good cop AND a corrupt one. To him, Donnelly wasn't wholly evil, and he deeply regretted having to take him down.

The Organized Taskforce seemed to have won, with both Donnelly and Webb dead, but in a way, it felt like a letdown.

Neither of the people the team had chased most of the season survived. They didn't get to make any arrests or have a press conference bragging about their success in apprehending these criminals.

Instead, the targets of their investigation just died, and that was that. While there's a mystery surrounding Webb's death and a tragedy surrounding Donnelly's, this feels anticlimactic.

Meanwhile, what's going on with Bell and her wife? For that matter, what's going on with Kilbride?

Besides being a generally crooked person, it wasn't clear what Kilbride did.

Bell arresting him led to drama for her and her wife, and maybe that was the point of his inclusion in this story.

The arrest caused a problem for Bell and her wife, and Bell returned home later that night to discover she was alone.

Bell's wife is being ridiculous about this. Bell told her that working for Kilbride could be very dangerous. She told her to cut back her hours if she wasn't going to quit already.

But Denise STILL saw some sort of ulterior motive in Bell's arrest of Kilbride. There very well may have been one -- the Organized Crime task force may have wanted him as leverage to catch bigger fish -- but it had nothing to do with her.

Hopefully, Denise will do some soul searching while she is taking time for herself, but I doubt this is the end of the problems between her and Bell over Bell's job.

Law & Order: Organized Crime left us with a lot of questions to be answered when the series returns.

