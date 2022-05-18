Magnum P.I.: CBS Boss Reflects on Tough Cancellation Decision

News of the Magnum P.I. cancellation after four seasons took fans by surprise when it was announced last week.

The series was a decent performer in its fourth season for CBS, averaging 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 with a week of DVR factored in.

Even more surprising was that the show was relatively stable year to year, meaning that a renewal was expected.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl opened up about the decision Wednesday to TV Line.

“You have some tough decisions to make and you have lots of factors — and I’m not going to rule [the licensing fee] out as one of them," he told the outlet.

"It was a great team to work with, and one of the tougher decisions we had to make.”

The numbers for the show were strong, so it is possible that the series could return in some capacity.

"All good thing must come to an end. We made memories I'll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us," series star Jay Hernandez said on social media last week.

"It's all love. Until next time."

"That’s Aloha from us at Magnum PI," Perdita Weeks shared on Instagram.

"Huge thanks to everyone who made the wheels go round for four years on the wildest ride of my life."

"Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for."

CBS renewed Young Sheldon, the FBI franchise, The Neighborhood, The Equalizer, NCIS franchise, Ghosts, Bob Hearts Abishola, SWAT, Blue Bloods, and CSI Vegas.

The network canceled Good Sam, Bull, How We Roll, B Positive, and United States of Al.

The network announced a rejigged Friday schedule this week, revealing that S.W.A.T. would lead off the night, followed by Fire Country and Blue Bloods.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.