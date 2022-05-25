Magnum P.I. Could Be Revived by Another Network Following CBS Cancellation

The demise of Magnum P.I. will go down as one of the biggest headscratchers of the 2021-22 TV season.

The series was canceled after four seasons, despite averaging 7.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in live + 7 results.

These numbers should have gotten the show a renewal, but it's thought the show coming from an outside studio is what led to its cancellation.

TV Line is reporting that the show's production studio Universal TV is looking into shopping the drama to other networks.

We must stress that shopping a series can be a long and thankless endeavor, but shows like Manifest and Lucifer got a second chance at life.

The good news is that Magnum P.I. was a strong performer at the time of its cancellation, so there is an incentive to bring it back.

Jay Hernandez, who headlined the reboot, was open about being grateful for the opportunity to take on such an iconic role.

"All good thing must come to an end. We made memories I'll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us," the star said on social media.

"It's all love. Until next time."

Kelly Kahl, the CBS entertainment president reflected on the decision to cancel the series recently to The Wrap.

“Every year, there’s a couple of tough ones, and this was one of them,” he said.

“There’s rarely a single factor. More often than not has to do with how is the complete schedule affected by what we do?"

"Can we find room for new shows? Where can we maybe find some growth? And as you know, unfortunately, ‘Magnum’ came out on the short end."

"It’s a show we all loved and it was definitely one of the heartbreaker decisions we had to make. The producers and cast are all first class individuals.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.