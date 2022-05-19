Marriage Boot Camp Exclusive: A1 Recalls His Past

A1 is in the hot seat on Thursday's new episode of the WE tv original series Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, airing tonight (May 19) at 9 p.m.

"The Boot Campers must face their past childhood demons to break the cycle," reads the description of the episode.

"A1’s dark tale brings clarity, Lyrica faces the death of her twin, and Rich & Mariahlynn finally have a breakthrough."

In an exclusive clip shared with TV Fanatic, A1 talks about his father's struggle with alcohol that led to him hanging out with the wrong people, and trying to survive.

In the emotional clip, A1 speaks about having to sell drugs to survive.

The reality TV series has featured many raw moments so far.

Despite several fights between the cast members, everyone has been open to listening to one another, which has been a rewarding experience.

It is one of the most realistic reality TV series in a long time because everyone is opening up about what is hindering their relationships.

This season, four hip hop couples, including K. Michelle & Gangsta Boo, face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

We still have plenty of episodes left, but if you're in the mood for a hard-hitting reality series, you should get caught up!

Check out the exclusive clip we scored from the cabler below.

Will you watch the episode?

What are your thoughts on the season so far?

Hit the comments below.

