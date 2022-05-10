Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Death Of The Virgin

If the Sons of Anarchy were going to take out one character, I didn't expect it to be Coco.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 5 was another slow burn that tackled too many storylines, but the events of the outing will have a profound effect on the rest of Mayans M.C. Season 4.

When you have such a big ensemble, it's challenging to serve all of the characters satisfyingly, but Vanessa Giselle deserves much more screentime than she's had so far.

Hope's journey has been one of the most intriguing throughout the season, and hopefully, Coco's death will allow us some more time with her.

It was apparent things would come crashing down eventually, but Hope has been struggling to get acclimated to life away from Meth Mountain.

My theory was that she would wind up getting back in with the wrong crowd, and despite her outburst at work, she did the best thing in returning home.

It's hard to imagine how she'll feel when the person who calls her beautiful and makes her believe she can get through this has been brutally gunned down.

I hope she finds a way to get the help she needs because admitting that you need help is the first step in making things better.

Elgin James excels when he's telling stories grounded in reality. His characters are written like humans, flaws and all, and the theme of the season seems to be atonement.

All of the characters are going through something significant, but Coco's death will undoubtedly hit the gas on the series.

The slow burn has worked in the past to tell stories on the series, but there are simply too many characters and storylines, making it difficult to connect with the majority of them.

Coco battled many hurdles but somehow, always came out of the other end in one piece, so, unfortunately, he died as he was getting his groove back.

The broader issue will be whether the Mayans understand that the Sons of Anarchy carried out this brutal slaying.

Given the lack of trust between the different factions of the Mayans, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for them to turn on each other again.

Marcus desperately wants everyone to get along, but it's a tough sell for anyone when you consider the history.

Maybe the rest of the charters would get on swimmingly if the Santo Padre charter was wiped out, but the truth is, how do we know that will be the case?

The Mayans are struggling overall to follow orders, and honestly, that could spell doom for the entire group.

Marcus is understandably questioning the viability of the Santo Padre charter, but maybe he'll realize that they all need to stick together if there's a rising threat.

The attack from Sons of Anarchy was relatively low-key in the grand scheme of things. Sure, it was effective, but it didn't scream, "Hey, fuckers, we know you killed Montez!"

If the Sons of Anarchy continues to carry out these attacks in such a manner, we might lose a lot of other characters before the Mayans clock on to the fact that this is, indeed, the SOA.

It makes for a complicated web of deceit, but the series needs a jolt in the right direction.

Adelita's quest for vengeance should have been carried out about three episodes ago, but the slow nature of this season has really choked the tension out of many of the plots.

Now that she has her child back, the bigger question is whether she returns to Angel, who is already looking to the future with Nails.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you've probably figured that Angel is merely settling for Nails because she's carrying his child.

He's been pining for Adelita and is struggling to be open and honest about his emotions.

If Adelita returns, Nails will feel second-best because Angel will jump at the chance to reunite with his ex.

They have a complicated history that still needs to be addressed.

However, the issue for Adelita is that she's had to get blood on her hands to get her child back, and you could see the visceral reaction on her face when she broke down on the side of the road.

Now she has her child back, where does she go next?

Will she be able to play the doting mother after her past? I'm not sure, but hey, this show has a habit of surprising me.

Emily being caught by private investigators was a chilling development, mainly because she thought she had played it safe.

How did these people manage to find her? They must have money, power, and plenty of resources.

Emily is terrified about being found by Miguel, but does she need to be scared after seeing his supposed redemption arc?

I'm guessing the moment they are in each other's company again, there will be a lot of angst and resentment, but Miguel seems intent on getting forgiveness for his actions.

It's such a juxtaposition to the Miguel we've watched the prior three seasons. Danny Pino plays vulnerable well, and it's nice to know that he can switch things up to keep viewers on their toes.

I'm conflicted about EZ. On the one hand, he wants to lead the club to success, but on the other, he's making the same mistakes in his personal life.

Surely, he knows this new relationship isn't going to lead anywhere because he isn't working out his issues.

"Death of the Virgin" was another bursting at the seams installment. There was so much going on. And honestly, some of the plots are unnecessary to the overall arc of the series.

Mayans M.C. continues Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

