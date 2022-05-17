Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 Review: When I Die, I Want Your Hands On My Eyes

Mayans M.C. has never been about happiness, but would it be too difficult to give everyone a break once in a while?

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 picked up in the aftermath of Coco's death, charting the raw and emotionally-charged reactions of everyone who was a part of his life.

The questions surrounding whether the Sons were to blame for the attack on the clubhouse were handled very well.

It made the drama all the more intense as revenge was on the mind of everyone.

Marcus was apprehensive about taking part in a war because, let's face it, the Mayans are a shell of their former selves at this stage.

They can't agree on anything, which isn't the best when you're literally fighting for your life.

These people need to do some team-building to make sure they will be able to communicate well enough to form a plan of attack.

EZ taking control and declaring he, Angel, and Gilly would lead a small operation might have sounded like a suicide mission, but it was a courageous decision.

We don't know the true extent of the Sons of Anarchy's reach because much could have changed in the years since the series concluded.

The Mayans have changed considerably over the years, so there's no telling who will win and lose this battle.

We know that we should expect cutthroat decisions because this series really knows how to put the characters through it all.

Manny's return was a shocker, but it highlighted that he was a loyal ally to EZ.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know the pair's first meeting found them trying to kill one another, but they've struck up a bond after speaking through their issues.

Manny has a lot he's fighting for, so putting his life on the line in the name of helping the Mayans is a huge decision and one that might come back to haunt him.

EZ hitting back at Marcus was what people like Bishop needed. Bishop thought EZ didn't have a backbone in taking over the VP role, and this decision could help EZ repair some of the more fractured relationships.

Might this war be the thing that brings the entirety of the Mayans back together?

There has to be some sort of resolve as we reach the end of Mayans M.C. Season 4.

Nails going through the loss of her unborn child without Angel was harrowing. Felipe has been very supportive of everyone in the lives of his sons, but Angel should have been there for Nails in her time of need.

Justina Adorno gave another powerhouse performance with this storyline, and it's hard not to worry about what will become of Nails.

We already witnessed her blaming herself for moving a ladder.

Nails going through this without Angel might signal the end of their relationship. If Angel wasn't around for the loss of his child, then when would he be around?

I hope this development wasn't used as a plot device to prepare for the inevitable return of Adelita.

A part of me always believed there would be some twist in the tale to allow Angel to return to his long-lost lover, but this show is never predictable, so we should probably expect something else entirely.

Emily calling EZ and actually speaking was significant because it highlighted that she still cares about him.

Giving him the warning about the private investigators circling reiterated as much, but will EZ even be able to look over his back for these investigators if he's too busy fighting this war?

On top of that, would he even be scared of private investigators? Part of his arc has been in having more power than before, and we're already seeing a very different side to him with more power.

Could we be heading for a storyline in which he has too much power that makes him sloppy?

Did anyone else expect Leti to throw Hope out of the house?

They've hardly had the best relationship, but it seems like Leti conceded that Hope made her father happy in his final months alive, which might go a long way in forming a bond between them.

Let's arc has been primarily governed by abandonment issues, so it was nice to see her wanting Hope to stay in the house.

Hope was prepared to leave while she was dealing with such an impossible loss, so it was nice to see her not thrown out.

"I Want Your Hands On My Eyes" was a depressing hour of this FX hit, but we should probably prepare to lose more characters because the nature of the series has always been about deadly battles.

What are your thoughts on EZ's plan?

Do you think Nails will resent Angel for not being there in her time of need?

Are you surprised by Leti not throwing out Hope?

What do you think will become of Emily now that EZ knows she's alive and that he's in trouble?

Hit the comments.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

