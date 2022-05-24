Mayans M.C.'s Justina Adorno Talks About That Devastating Loss, What's Ahead, & More!

Justina Adorno has appeared in a wealth of hit TV shows over the last few years.

With exciting roles on ABC's gone-too-soon Grand Hotel and The CW's Roswell, New Mexico, it has become clear that the star is picking multi-faceted roles to showcase every part of her acting range.

Adorno currently stars on FX's Mayans, M.C as Stephanie, aka Nails.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 6 was huge for the character, and TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Justina about the big episode.

TV Fanatic: Firstly, could you speak about what attracted you to Mayans M.C.?

Justina Adorno: Mayans definitely attracted me because of the unlimited storylines I knew that was going to happen with showrunner Elgin James.

As soon as I got the call that they were interested in me as Nails after my audition, he talked about all the crazy stuff he wanted to do as far as Season 3 was concerned and his investment in the storyline of Nails.

We weren't completely in the know that she would get so far along in the journey that she had this season.

I knew that she was going to get pregnant, and she was going to have this unrequited love for Angel. I just felt like it was kind of relatable to many people, which attracted me to the series.

Episode 6 was a big one for Nails. Can you speak a bit about her mindset as we head into episode 7?

I think it's such a delicate topic. It's obviously grieving, but at the end of episode six, we see that she has yet to encounter Angel. He's yet to come home, and he has no idea what just happened to her and the baby.

His life will be altered, and on episode seven, you'll be able to see what happens once they finally get to see each other.

Nails went through the loss of her child without Angel by her side. Do you think Nails will resent Angel for not being with her?

That's a tough question. We'll have to see what happens next, but it's kind of a mixed bag with that kind of situation.

Sometimes when things hurt, we often blame other people for the pain we're going through, especially when we feel like we have no control over it. But at the same time, in a situation like that, you can also have the understanding that it's actually nobody's fault.

You know, sometimes crazy unfortunate things happen. And you know there really is no one to blame.

I feel like the imminent return of Adelita has been hanging over the relationship since the beginning. Did you feel like that reading the scripts?

You know, I didn't when I was reading this cause I really didn't think about Adelita. I think Nails is definitely focusing on their relationship. She was concerned about her baby and just creating a new life with Angel.

I don't think she was anticipating Adelita. And so, neither was I.

What have you enjoyed about playing Nails so far?

So far, I enjoyed working with Edward James Olmos. That was a pleasant surprise that I was going to be working with him along this journey. I definitely wasn't expecting that, but I'm so grateful for him as an artist.

He's had so much history in the Latin culture when it comes to acting, theater, and TV, and film, he always had so much to give me when it comes to advice and just like life lessons.

That was really fun. And episode six was super painful to do. There was actually a scene that we filmed that didn't make the final cut. It was a moment for me of like an aha moment of going, wow, okay. This is the moment where we did it for the women who have cried alone in their homes or wherever the day they come to realize what had just happened to them.

I felt like I was speaking up for the voiceless, and everyone involved in a situation like that doesn't really have the space to speak about it or grieve amongst other people. I don't know why it's a taboo subject. It makes me so sad.

I think it's important for us to create a safe space for women and families who go through this unfortunate event, which is much more common than we think it is.

You've had many great roles. All of your characters have had many layers. Could you speak a bit about how you choose your roles?

I feel like, above all, all my characters have this vulnerability and this underlying strength.

On Grand Hotel, Yoli, she was struggling with her identity, but she was still willing and open to be vulnerable and confront herself and her family. On Roswell, Steph was struggling with a terminal disease but still putting on a brave face, not wanting to allow others to be affected by what she was going through.

We know the story with Nails. She's been trying to put on a good face with Angel and trying to put her best foot forward and have a relationship and embrace what motherhood could look like for her.

I look for vulnerability and characters and relatability because, above all, I went into acting to help people understand each other.

So anytime there's an opportunity for me to play a character, who's kind of like an underdog, I'm interested.

We're approaching the home stretch of Mayans M.C. Season 4. Without spoiling anything, can you tease a bit of what fans should expect?

Expect the unexpected. I still can't believe we're like approaching the end so quickly.

There's so much still to come! The audience has no idea what's about the happen, and I'm kind of scared. It's a pretty rocky season.

It's pretty dark. Everyone should just hold on to their horses because it's going to get crazier.

The series airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.