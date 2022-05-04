Motherland: Fort Salem Final Season, Grown-ish Revamp, & More Get Freeform Premiere Dates

Freeform is firming up its plans for the summer, and there are some fan-favorites on its schedule.

The third -- and final -- season of Motherland: Fort Salem will premiere Tuesday, June 21, at 10/9c.

"The end of season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run," reads the logline.

"Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession - but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit."

"With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist."

The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée.

In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil) and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members.

Good Trouble Season 4 is set to resume Thursday, July 7, at 10/9c.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana, and Bryan Craig.

It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez.

Johnson also serves as showrunner.

The series premiere of Everything's Trash, meanwhile, is set for Wednesday, July 13, at 10/9c.

Written, executive produced and starring Phoebe Robinson, Everything's Trash follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn.

When her "perfect" older brother launches a political campaign, she's forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner.

Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct.

Meanwhile, Grown-ish returns with its revamped cast Wednesday, July 20, at 10 p.m.

