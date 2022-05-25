NCIS Boss is Open to Michael Weatherly's Return

NCIS has experienced some big cast changes during its 19 seasons on the air, but the exit of Tony DiNozzo has stuck with fans ever since it played out.

Michael Weatherly departed NCIS back in 2016 and went on to headline Bull.

The legal drama wraps its run Thursday, May 26, and naturally, there are questions about whether Weatherly could return to NCIS.

Will This Be the Last We See of Tony? - NCIS

In an interview with TV Insider, NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder revealed he is open to the idea of an encore for Weatherly.

“I absolutely would love to do something like that,” he explained to the outlet.

Michael Weatherly Attends Monte Carlo TV Festival

“That’s going to depend on Michael Weatherly."

"He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull and [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right.”

“The last conversation I had with him was that he’s going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID, but I can say that I consider him a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him."

Michael Weatherly attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations

"It’s just a question of whether or not it works out.”

NCIS brought Cote de Pablo back as Ziva David during the NCIS Season 16 finale, leaving fans in shock because they were led to believe the character was dead.

With Mark Harmon exiting NCIS this season, there have been questions about whether other former stars could return to soften the blow of such a big loss.

For its part, NCIS Season 19 has forged a very different path without Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Testing Times - NCIS Season 19 Episode 3

Tony would probably have a lot of commentary on the big changes to the team since his exit.

What we do know is that NCIS has been renewed for Season 20, so there's plenty of time for potential comebacks.

What are your thoughts on a return for Michael Weatherly?

Hit the comments below.

