Never Have I Ever Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

Devi will be back on Netflix this summer.

The streaming service announced over the weekend that Never Have I Ever will return for its third season on August 12.

"In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships," the official logline teases.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

The series was officially picked up for a fourth -- and final -- season earlier this year, well ahead of its Season 3 bow.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer," said Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher in a statement when the swan song was revealed.

"Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you."

"Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

“We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV.

"I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast."

"And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!”

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television added: “Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I’d love Devi’s journey to go on forever."

"But just like high school, all great things must come to an end. A big shout out to our fearless Cricket Queens, Mindy and Lang, and our exceptional cast and crew, who have authentically captured the emotional rollercoaster ride that defines our teenage years."

"We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”

The series has been a huge success for Netflix, and it comes down to the writing, directing, and acting.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.