Norman Reedus Addresses Melissa McBride's Exit from The Walking Dead Spinoff

Norman Reedus opened up about Melissa McBride's exit from The Walking Dead spinoff during an appearance this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As previously reported, McBride departed the planned Carol and Daryl spinoff.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human, and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," it reads.

Carol and Daryl - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 9

"Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

"Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future,” the statement concluded.

Reedus explained that while the series was initially set to star McBride, the star needed a rest after spending so long on the main show.

Carol at the Border - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14

However, the actor says that he believes Carol and Daryl will meet up in some capacity down the line.

The star also teased that Daryl could meet up with other characters fans know and love.

Reedus and McBride's co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan took aim at "toxic" fans on social media after McBride's exit.

"Some of you have gone WAY too far," Morgan said via Twitter, adding: "TOXIC."

Dary Looks - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6

"Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone," the Negan actor added. 

"She wants/needs a break. Respect that."

"Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY," the Isle of the Dead star concluded his message.

Daryl Ponders the Next Move - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15

The main series wraps its 11-season run later this year, and the good news is that AMC is already planning on re-introducing Carol into the franchise.

What are your thoughts on the interview?

Check out the video below.

Remember, you can watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

