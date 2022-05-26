Now & Then Exclusive Clip: We Got Them!

Will Flora's findings turn the case on its head?

Now & Then Season 1 Episode 4 drops on Apple TV+ Friday, and TV Fanatic has an exclusive look ahead.

In the clip for the highly-anticipated outing, we see Flora in the year 2000, armed with some evidence that could change things considerably.

Sullivan is shocked by her arrival at his home because it's his day off, but when you're trying to find all the evidence involved, is there such a thing as a day off?

Flora's tenacity shines through the clip.

She's livid that this case has been covered up, and is dead set on getting the answers to prove what happened the fateful night the other characters desperately want to forget.

Set in Miami and shot in both Spanish and English, Now & Then stars an exceptional ensemble cast, including Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, and Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik.

The cast also includes multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna.

Yes, the series is bursting at the seams with talent, and if you were pulled in by the first three episodes, the rest of the season is a wild ride.

Now & Then "is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead," reads Apple TV+'s official logline.

"Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk."

The series hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, and Gema R. Neira. Campos serves as showrunner and the series is written by Neira and Campos with their team. Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gideon Raff are executive producers of the show and Raff also directs.

Check out the exclusive clip below, and be sure to watch the series as it plays out, every Friday on Apple TV+.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on the clip, TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.