Ozark Boss Addresses Potential Spinoff: 'There's Some Interest There'

It's hard to believe it, but Ozark has wrapped its run.

After four seasons of a pressure cooker-like environment, the Netflix juggernaut wrapped its run late last month.

Naturally, there are questions about whether the franchise could continue with a spinoff.

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a bunch,” showrunner Chris Munday shared in an interview with TV Line.

“There’s nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

The shocking finale said goodbye to fan-favorite Ruth (Julia Garner), who was killed off.

Given the interest in that character, there had been rumblings pre-finale that Garner could reprise the role in a new series.

“There are still ways to stay inside the show and revisit things,” Mundy said.

“I’m sure people probably would’ve been happier if Ruth was out there.”

Mundy said that the original series had to end while fans still wanted it, and that any other show set in that universe would have to be completely different.

“This is the work we did, we did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that spins off from it would be its own distinct thing, even though it’s in our universe.”

The series has been a huge success for Netflix, with the first part of its final season topping the Nielsen Streaming Chart.

We should expect a similar feat when the numbers are released for the premiere of the second part.

Ozark also stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, and Alfonso Herrera.

The cast also includes Adam Rothenberg, Emmy Award® Winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

